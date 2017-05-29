Latest News
This Muslim guy’s Twitter thread on how he learnt not to ask a woman ‘why she doesn’t pray’ during Ramzan is hilarious

'Moral of the story is. Chill man. Don't concern yourselves with other people's Islam.'

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 29, 2017 6:23 pm
This Twitter user learnt it the hard and embarrassing way that women are sometimes exempted from prayers and fasting.(Source: Lemonslip/Twitter)

Many Muslims across the world — men, women and children alike — observe the holy month of Ramzan with utmost devotion, by fasting, offering prayers and asking for absolution of sins. But there are certain circumstances under which Muslim women are expected to abstain from fasting and offering prayers, for instance, during their menstrual cycles.Of course, while many of you would be nodding your heads along because you know about this little trivia, most kids, however, may not.

Just as much this is not something to discuss with kids about unless required, sometimes it results in hilarious disasters. So much so, they could potentially strain relations for life! Wondering where we are getting at? Well, MO Hussain, a Twitter user, based out of Derby, England, learnt it the hard and embarrassing way that women are sometimes exempted from prayers and fasting. He recounted the uneasy situation he created at his uncle’s house as a 12-year-old and understandably, Twitterati were in splits after!

Read his tweets here.

From thinking he got some ‘A grade dirt’ on his ‘bhabi’ (sister-in-law) to blasting her for not offering prayers after she swallowed an entire ‘samosa’ during Ramzan, Hussain admitted he thought he was doing all right. This was until his parents took him back home to explain to his confused 12-year-old self about the female body. While he tweeted how he still cannot look at his relative in her eyes, he definitely learnt an important lesson — “Don’t concern yourselves with other people’s Islam.”

Here are some of the reactions of Twitter users who were in absolute splits after reading the hilarious thread.

