This Muslim guy’s Twitter thread on how he learnt not to ask a woman ‘why she doesn’t pray’ during Ramzan is hilarious

Many Muslims across the world — men, women and children alike — observe the holy month of Ramzan with utmost devotion, by fasting, offering prayers and asking for absolution of sins. But there are certain circumstances under which Muslim women are expected to abstain from fasting and offering prayers, for instance, during their menstrual cycles.Of course, while many of you would be nodding your heads along because you know about this little trivia, most kids, however, may not.

Just as much this is not something to discuss with kids about unless required, sometimes it results in hilarious disasters. So much so, they could potentially strain relations for life! Wondering where we are getting at? Well, MO Hussain, a Twitter user, based out of Derby, England, learnt it the hard and embarrassing way that women are sometimes exempted from prayers and fasting. He recounted the uneasy situation he created at his uncle’s house as a 12-year-old and understandably, Twitterati were in splits after!

Okay so let me tell you about how I learned not to ask a woman why she doesn’t pray. — MO HUSSAIN (@lemonslip) May 25, 2017

Peep this, it’s 2007, Avril Lavigne’s Album is number 1 in the charts. I was an edgy 12 year old big man just started secondary school. — MO HUSSAIN (@lemonslip) May 25, 2017

It’s the first week of Ramadan, and my entire family are at my Chacha’s house. The whole crew, my cousins and their spouses all here. — MO HUSSAIN (@lemonslip) May 25, 2017

I’m a good lad, keeping my fasts. Iftaar was at like 6pm. Those were the good old days. I’m helping the aunties out in the kitchen. — MO HUSSAIN (@lemonslip) May 25, 2017

I peep my Bhabi scran a whole samosa whilst everyone else wasn’t looking. A WHOLE SAMOSA. LIKE R U D E MANNA NOT EVEN FEARING ALLAH. — MO HUSSAIN (@lemonslip) May 25, 2017

But I ain’t no snitch so I let it slide. I glared at her so she know that i know wagwan. I feel like I got some A grade dirt on this woman. pic.twitter.com/eRAYentOQg — MO HUSSAIN (@lemonslip) May 25, 2017

So the rest of the evening is relatively uneventful. I’m there with an empty stomach and a parched mouth. This shit is hard for a tubby kid. — MO HUSSAIN (@lemonslip) May 25, 2017

This is me around that age. So you can imagine what life is like for me rn. I get put on the kiddie table. Smh there’s no biryani here. pic.twitter.com/Jm1uaUmjkr — MO HUSSAIN (@lemonslip) May 25, 2017

I’m triggered. I’m fuming. My mum sees this and brings my fat ass some biryani before I made a fat kid scene. — MO HUSSAIN (@lemonslip) May 25, 2017

Anyway, I’m there eating iftaar with the peasants my (younger cousins). The adhan drops from this radio thing my Aunty had. Pre iPhone days. — MO HUSSAIN (@lemonslip) May 25, 2017

I go into salafi police mode. I jump out my chair, knock my drink off the table and run to do wudhu. — MO HUSSAIN (@lemonslip) May 25, 2017

I come back and see everyone is lining up for salah. Except for one woman. Guess who. — MO HUSSAIN (@lemonslip) May 25, 2017

At this point I go ape shit. I go up to her and start screaming like “HAVE YOU NO SHAME?” “YOUR FAST ISNT EVEN ACCEPTED AND NOW U DON PRAY?” — MO HUSSAIN (@lemonslip) May 25, 2017

My mum is turning bright red. She tells me to shut up. I’m still a triggered lil fat shit. I keep going in: “DO U EVEN KNO HOW TO PRAY?” — MO HUSSAIN (@lemonslip) May 25, 2017

At this point everyone is embarrassed for me. I swear if smartphones were a ting back then I’d be on the front page of world star hip hop. — MO HUSSAIN (@lemonslip) May 25, 2017

My mum pulls me away by my lil fat ear into the side room and slaps me up. Life is deep. Mans just trying to get his fam on the manhaj. — MO HUSSAIN (@lemonslip) May 25, 2017

I’m crying all the way through Maghrib salah. Nose dripping and all. Slap marks across my face. — MO HUSSAIN (@lemonslip) May 25, 2017

No ones explaining to me why this lil kuffar got away with this. The car journey home is silent. — MO HUSSAIN (@lemonslip) May 25, 2017

My parents stage an intervention for my lil salafi ass. All the way up until terawih my parents are telling me about the female body. — MO HUSSAIN (@lemonslip) May 25, 2017

To this day I’m scarred. I can’t even look at that Bhabi in the eyes. — MO HUSSAIN (@lemonslip) May 25, 2017

Moral of the story is. Chill man. Don’t concern yourselves with other people’s Islam. — MO HUSSAIN (@lemonslip) May 25, 2017

From thinking he got some ‘A grade dirt’ on his ‘bhabi’ (sister-in-law) to blasting her for not offering prayers after she swallowed an entire ‘samosa’ during Ramzan, Hussain admitted he thought he was doing all right. This was until his parents took him back home to explain to his confused 12-year-old self about the female body. While he tweeted how he still cannot look at his relative in her eyes, he definitely learnt an important lesson — “Don’t concern yourselves with other people’s Islam.”

@lemonslip I am crying 😂😂😂😂😂 your poor parents oh my gosh — ⚘VOTE LABOUR⚘ (@llumiinous) May 26, 2017

@lemonslip You were a legend pal! — اسحاق (@ElemamIsaac) May 26, 2017

@lemonslip i’m sure this waz quite traumatizing for you as a kid, not really knowing why you got your ass beat but i could stop laughing reading 😂😂 ty — tjmina 🌹 (@tjmina_) May 25, 2017

