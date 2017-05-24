This man’s heartwarming story about meeting Roger Moore as a child is winning the Internet

Marc Haynes first met Roger Moore when was 7, and later when was 30. Both the time the actor charmed him. Marc Haynes first met Roger Moore when was 7, and later when was 30. Both the time the actor charmed him.

For many, the ever-charismatic Sir Roger Moore was the ultimate James Bond. He was suave, charming and just perfect as the British spy, essaying the role as many as seven times on screen. On May 23, the celebrated actor passed away after a brief battle with cancer. Social media, since then, has been abuzz as actors and fans mourned his death. But it is the heartwarming story of one of his fans Marc Haynes that is winning social media. Haynes posted on Facebook how he had met the actor in 1983 at an airport.

“I was with my grandad in Nice Airport and saw Roger Moore sitting at the departure gate, reading a paper. I told my granddad I’d just seen James Bond and asked if we could go over so I could get his autograph. My grandad had no idea who James Bond or Roger Moore were, so we walked over and he popped me in front of Roger Moore, with the words “my grandson says you’re famous. Can you sign this?”” he wrote.

Moore did sign at the back of the plane ticket, but much to the disappointment of Haynes, the actor had signed as Roger Moore and not James Bond. “I tell my grandad he’s signed it wrong, that he’s put someone else’s name – so my grandad heads back to Roger Moore, holding the ticket which he’s only just signed. I remember staying by our seats and my grandad saying ‘he says you’ve signed the wrong name. He says your name is James Bond’.” What happened after this is most adorable. Refusing to break the heart of Haynes, the actor said he signed as Roger Moore, “Because otherwise…Blofeld might find out I was here”. Needless to say, Haynes was absolutely delighted and felt he was working with James Bond.

As fate would have it, Haynes met the actor again after 23 years, and Moores again gave him another story to tell.

Many, many years later, I was working as a scriptwriter on a recording that involved UNICEF, and Roger Moore was doing a piece to camera as an ambassador. He was completely lovely and while the cameramen were setting up, I told him in passing the story of when I met him in Nice Airport. He was happy to hear it, and he had a chuckle and said “Well, I don’t remember but I’m glad you got to meet James Bond.” So that was lovely.

And then he did something so brilliant. After the filming, he walked past me in the corridor, heading out to his car – but as he got level, he paused, looked both ways, raised an eyebrow and in a hushed voice said, “Of course I remember our meeting in Nice. But I didn’t say anything in there, because those cameramen – any one of them could be working for Blofeld.”

I was as delighted at 30 as I had been at 7. What a man. What a tremendous man.”

@teamfaceplant Anyone who doubts that Roger Moore was a class act–read this. — Duncan Watson (@DuncanWatson8) May 24, 2017

@teamfaceplant Sir Roger Moore was James Bond during my childhood and teens. Had a crush on him & it’s nice to know how kind he was in real life. — Lori Sirianni (@4AnimalLife) May 24, 2017

@teamfaceplant What a story.. thanks for sharing this! My eyes are bleeding saline, after reading it.. strange. — Jun (@6thofjun) May 24, 2017

