This man who donated his kidney to a stranger got back a heart-touching letter from him

How grateful would you be to the person who saved you from the eternity of death? Well, this man who donated his kidney to a stranger got a really moving letter three months later. He posted details and a photo of the letter on Reddit, where it has generated a buzz among other Internet users, evidently moved. Other than the gratitude of the man to Reddit user TheBartian, the viral thread also shows how much humanity continues to be valued, even in the current context of political and communal tensions across the world.

TheBartian, edited out the names and personal details while sharing the picture of the letter. Read the text of the letter here.

Hello my name is __. I am 43 years old. I have a son named __. When __ was 6 years old his mother passed away after battling with cancer for 5 years. That has put me and my son very close. After many years I remarried a lady named __.

We live in a small farm in a town called __. I now have 3 grand sons named __, __ and__. My son and my 3 grand sons are my life, I do not do anything without one of the 4. Because of the gift you gave me on Jan 5th 2017 I think I will get to see more basketball games, more baseball games, and more football games. I really want to thank you from the bottom of my heart, because of you I am going to have a better and a longer life.

Thank You.

The Reddit user shared the letter by starting with “I donated my kidney to a stranger in January. He sent me a letter in April. Redacted for his privacy.” His post has generated as many as more than 1300 comments on the site, almost all of which are extremely touching. “I work in a dialysis center in an area where the wait list for a kidney is 10 years. This story brought me to tears. Living Donation is amazing,” “I hope his letter encourages you all to be donors when you die, and some of you to be living donors. Too many people lose loved ones too early,” are some of them.

