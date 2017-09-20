This man body-shamed a curvy model in his meme, but got it right back from her

The meme also reached the model Lesego Legobane, and she brutally shot down him. (Source: Twitter) The meme also reached the model Lesego Legobane, and she brutally shot down him. (Source: Twitter)

Does size really matter? Why can’t people simply accept others the way they are? Trying to take a sly dig on a curvy model, a man from Midrand, South Africa, shamed her in his meme to make a really flimsy point. Taking her picture along with a petite model on the other side, Leyton Mokgerepi, whose Twitter handle is @imleyton, wrote: “Girls that I like vs Girls that like me!” His tweet was soon circulated on the microblogging site and collected more than 3,300 likes and 1,100 retweets, at the time of writing.

To his disbelief, the meme also reached the model Lesego Legobane, whose Twitter handle is @ThickLeeyonce, and she got back at him with a brutal reply. Tweeting, “I don’t like you!” she totally shot him down. To her surprise, her response went viral with more than 670,000 likes and 200,000 retweets. Check out their tweets here.

Here’s the meme that the guy created:

Girls that I like vs Girls that like me pic.twitter.com/3TDfKVs7bo — Leyton Mokgerepi (@imleyton) September 19, 2017

And, here’s the model’s reply to him:

While a lot of Twitter users stood by her, and lambasted the man for his meme, celebrities like Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj also liked her tweet, and gave it a thumbs up. Legobane couldn’t believe her eyes, when she saw the stars supporting her and shared her excitement online.

Ariana Grande liked my tweet! I’m screaming!! pic.twitter.com/ozC9vUGoGB — lee (@ThickLeeyonce) September 20, 2017

The other model in the meme, Joëlle Kayembe‏ with the Twitter handle @j4joelle also joined her, and said: “As if the world needed another example of an obnoxious ass.”

As if the world needed another example of an obnoxious ass’ 🙄 http://t.co/77WA0OFGfs — Joëlle Kayembe (@j4joelle) September 20, 2017

Check out a few more reactions to the tweet talk here.

Picture of the girls who actually like you after this post: pic.twitter.com/LXRMvkQXUd — Chad (@ItnHmn) September 19, 2017

and those before the post pic.twitter.com/yQfUCGL8QG — N☀b☀dy U Kn☀w (@ellementality) September 19, 2017

Those after the “my account was hacked” and the apology. pic.twitter.com/VggDqp1Wlr — Basil-Malik (@basilmalik) September 19, 2017

And those he trying to hit on pic.twitter.com/40q3sBbXbR — Nqoba Mpumi (@mpumi_ngomane) September 20, 2017

I mean what’s the difference both are beautiful — Dex (@watts_dexter) September 19, 2017

Mokgerepi then tried to make it up to her by sharing another meme of her picture captioned as: “Girlfriend goals.”

But, it was too late by then.

