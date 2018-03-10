Photobombed by a bird: This little red robin wanted to pose for the camera

This perfectly-timed photobomb by a little red robin has gone viral. (Source: AmandaPache/Twitter) This perfectly-timed photobomb by a little red robin has gone viral. (Source: AmandaPache/Twitter)

Casually strolling through Dalkeith Country Park in Scotland, a few girls had no clue that their walk would go viral. Apparently, when the girls tried to click a picture, an inquisitive red robin bird fluttered in front of their camera and turned into a hilarious photobomb. In no time, the picture that had surfaced on social media spread like wildfire and people started talking about the little dude stealing hearts with its charismatic personality. Amanda Pache was strolling through the park with her friends when the incident took place.

Initially, Pache spotted the robin bouncing along the ground, before it flew up directly in front of the cameraphone and flapped its wings just inches from the lens. The picture perfectly captures the expressions of her friends and the bold and notorious behaviour of the bird, who is known for being unafraid of humans. She then posted a series of pictures capturing the moment in a beautiful way.

Twitterati loved the courageous bird. While some posted a string of funny reactions, others revisited their photobombing stories.

Truly amazing shot! He wanted to let you know spring is on its way! — Diane Lehnowsky (@diane2850) March 7, 2018

This happened to me today! Could be the same Robin?! pic.twitter.com/fFBQBJGN1g — sourceclosetoJF (@sourceclosetoJF) March 7, 2018

These are the BEST!! 😂 I had something similar happen at the Fountain of Youth in St. Augustine. We keep laughing at the bird’s face. …and my fear. Mostly my fear. pic.twitter.com/bhVmzppfSM — MK (@mkw1008) March 7, 2018

@ProBirdRights Just sticking your beak in wherever it looks most fabulous, I see. Precisely what I expected you to do. — Illuminated Balloon (@fitemefowler) March 7, 2018

The looks on your faces! Btw, that was a gift! — Denise A (@Buggsma) March 7, 2018

Next thing you know this darn Robin will be on @TheEllenShow & have his own YouTube channel ! — AKA Kirran Bliss (@phishygirl62) March 6, 2018

Wow that is so awesome you couldn’t try for these pics clever Robin stealing the moment 💖 — Suzanne Williams (@Suzanne81661965) March 6, 2018

Isn’t it proof how the bird was trying to pose for the shutters and be in the limelight?

