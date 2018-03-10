Latest News

Photobombed by a bird: This little red robin wanted to pose for the camera

It seems like a red robin was determined to spoil a photo of a few girls strolling in the park. The bird flew right into the lenses and became Internet's favourite photobomber. See picture.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Updated: March 10, 2018 5:52 pm
red robin photobomb, red robin photobomb Amanda Pache, viral picture This perfectly-timed photobomb by a little red robin has gone viral. (Source: AmandaPache/Twitter)
Casually strolling through Dalkeith Country Park in Scotland, a few girls had no clue that their walk would go viral. Apparently, when the girls tried to click a picture, an inquisitive red robin bird fluttered in front of their camera and turned into a hilarious photobomb. In no time, the picture that had surfaced on social media spread like wildfire and people started talking about the little dude stealing hearts with its charismatic personality. Amanda Pache was strolling through the park with her friends when the incident took place.

Initially, Pache spotted the robin bouncing along the ground, before it flew up directly in front of the cameraphone and flapped its wings just inches from the lens. The picture perfectly captures the expressions of her friends and the bold and notorious behaviour of the bird, who is known for being unafraid of humans. She then posted a series of pictures capturing the moment in a beautiful way.

Twitterati loved the courageous bird. While some posted a string of funny reactions, others revisited their photobombing stories.

Isn’t it proof how the bird was trying to pose for the shutters and be in the limelight?

