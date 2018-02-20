This little girl’s texts to her grandad who passed away will leave you teary-eyed

‘Your present was your love’, the little girl’s text to her dead grandfather has moved thousands on Twitter. (Source: Thinkstock images) ‘Your present was your love’, the little girl’s text to her dead grandfather has moved thousands on Twitter. (Source: Thinkstock images)

Amid all the funny memes, hilarious videos, punny tweets and trolling, the Internet can also be a place that reassures us there is still good left in the world. Messages that are heartwarming and bring people together in the best way possible. Recently, one such heartwarming story is doing round on Twitter that has left many teary-eyed. A father shared screenshots of texts that his youngest child sends to his late father, years after he passed away sharing updates about her life.

As it happens, London-based Radio presenter James O’Brien had given his old phone to his youngest daughter just for playing games. But when recently, he came across the old phone, he saw his daughter sending text messages to her grandpa, who passed away five years ago, sharing how much she loves him and misses him.

Sharing a photo of the message he wrote, “My youngest has had my old phone for a couple of years. Just for games, which I download for her before disconnecting the internet.”

Explaining how she got her grandfather’s number, O’Brien added, “Still has my old contacts though & it turns out she’s been messaging my dad, who died 5 years ago.” The moving post is now going viral on Twitter with over 1.5 lakh likes and over 28,000 retweets

My youngest has had my old phone for a couple of years. Just for games, which I download for her before disconnecting the internet. Still has my old contacts though & it turns out she’s been messaging my dad, who died 5 years ago. I may have something in my eye. pic.twitter.com/RZ5ZTgGbnk — James O’Brien (@mrjamesob) February 17, 2018

Seeing the emotional texts the little one sent, others too started sharing their own experience and send lots of love to the little girl.

‘Your present was your love’ – what a beautiful and touching thing to think. And write. ❤ — Broken Columns (@pipsandjohn) February 17, 2018

I lost my Grandad very recently and this gave me all the feels. A grandparent’s love is very special. What a gorgeous child you have. — Sarah Jaimie Hay (@sarahjaimiehay) February 17, 2018

Plenty of that stuff around, not meaning to take away from your angel, I have also found stuff like this. Aren’t they incredible? pic.twitter.com/Ttkud9XmLn — Wingloss 🇪🇺 ||ñ|| (@Wingloss) February 17, 2018

I’m sure that wherever he is, he is seeing those messages and having a big beaming smile. Sometimes when life is getting me down, I have a little talk with my grandmother who died 17 years ago. I don’t know if she is there or can hear me. But it cannot hurt to hope so. — Thomas Evans (@ThomasEvansGB) February 17, 2018

That’s what happens when kids are brought up with love. My grandson asked me to buy a helium ballon, he tied the string to a tea bag and let it go to heaven so grandma could have a brew! — Kevin Dove (@kdoveuk) February 17, 2018

I rang my dad’s old mobile for a few months after he died just so I could hear his voicemail message asking me to leave a message. I never did but it was a comfort to hear him. — Brian Hamilton (@BrianHamilton_1) February 17, 2018

Just lost my Mum.

For several days I’ve wanted to text her, tell her things.

Your girl is adorable. xx — helen ayres (@Raphaelite_Girl) February 17, 2018

I have a text from my Mum on an old phone. I took her to Battersea Park.

She held onto my hand. And I bought us ice creams from the van. With help she texted me for a wonderful day, and remarked how she used to take ‘me’ to the park, how I held ‘her’ hand and she’d buy ‘me’🍦 pic.twitter.com/AtLf67jtB1 — Lenny Etheridge (@lennythepen) February 18, 2018

Days before my Dad died last month he wanted to make bread and wrote me a shopping list. This is one of the most precious things I own. pic.twitter.com/dBvpI3aA72 — s’meeeeeee🌈 (@LaurseyK) February 18, 2018

this breaks my heart but as an adult I still can’t delete anyone that’s died from my phone contacts ever and at times have been tempted to message myself…so I totally get it. http://t.co/C9oQckOXXP — Abi (@gonetodeadlock) February 17, 2018

Be it when Netizens got together to raise their voice together and lead a campaign as powerful as the #MeToo movement or when on Christmas when lonely souls share their pains and find a friend on another side of the screen.

