This little girl’s texts to her grandad who passed away will leave you teary-eyed

A father shared screenshots of texts that his youngest child sends to his late father, years after he passed away sharing updates about her life. The beautiful texts moved many on the microblogging site and many others started sharing their own experiences online.

Written by Shreya Das | New Delhi | Published: February 20, 2018 2:49 pm
grandparents, children grandparents stories, kid talk to dead grandparent, kid text dead grandpa, kids with grandparent, heartwarming stores, good news, viral news, indian express ‘Your present was your love’, the little girl’s text to her dead grandfather has moved thousands on Twitter. (Source: Thinkstock images)
Amid all the funny memes, hilarious videos, punny tweets and trolling, the Internet can also be a place that reassures us there is still good left in the world. Messages that are heartwarming and bring people together in the best way possible. Recently, one such heartwarming story is doing round on Twitter that has left many teary-eyed. A father shared screenshots of texts that his youngest child sends to his late father, years after he passed away sharing updates about her life.

As it happens, London-based Radio presenter James O’Brien had given his old phone to his youngest daughter just for playing games. But when recently, he came across the old phone, he saw his daughter sending text messages to her grandpa, who passed away five years ago, sharing how much she loves him and misses him.

Sharing a photo of the message he wrote, “My youngest has had my old phone for a couple of years. Just for games, which I download for her before disconnecting the internet.”

Explaining how she got her grandfather’s number, O’Brien added, “Still has my old contacts though & it turns out she’s been messaging my dad, who died 5 years ago.” The moving post is now going viral on Twitter with over 1.5 lakh likes and over 28,000 retweets

Seeing the emotional texts the little one sent, others too started sharing their own experience and send lots of love to the little girl.

Be it when Netizens got together to raise their voice together and lead a campaign as powerful as the #MeToo movement or when on Christmas when lonely souls share their pains and find a friend on another side of the screen.

