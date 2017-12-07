Top Stories

This viral REJECTION LETTER from 1928 is delightfully savage

It is common for aspiring authors and poets to receive letters of rejection from publishing house. But this letter that is now creating quite a buzz on social media takes the cake for being delightfully savage and eloquent.

Being rejected is a part of most aspiring writer’s lives. It is rare that a publishing house agrees to print what a budding author sends at the very first instance. And these letters of rejection can be brutal, savage and , sometimes, even eloquent. And if you are looking for an example then you ought to read the letter of rejection addressed to Frederick Charles Meyer, an aspiring poet by Angus and Robertson, one of the biggest Australian book sellers and publishers way back in 1928.

In what was perhaps as a response to Meyer’s query, the publication house, in no ambiguous terms wrote, “Dear Sir, no you may not send us your verses, and we will not give you the name of another publisher. We hate no rival publisher sufficiently to ask you to inflict them on him,” the letter reads.  And as a final nail in the coffin, it concludes by saying “The specimen poem is simply awful. In fact, we have never seen worse. Yours faithfully, Angus and Robertson Ltd.”

The letter, that is now gathering a lot of attention on social media was tweeted by Letters of Note with the caption, “All other rejection letters can step down. We have a winner.”

Here is the letter.

They even acknowledged the user who sent them this letter.

However if you think Meyer had accepted defeat after this, then you are wrong. He did get his work published.

