This kangaroo struck a SEDUCTIVE pose to block the loo; and Twitterati can’t get over it

A surprised tourist was obstructed from using a public toilet in a national park near Perth because a kangaroo struck a sensuous pose at the entrance. The picture of the kangaroo has gone viral on social media ever since.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 13, 2018 4:07 pm
vial post, kangaroo viral picture Doesn’t it look like that the kangaroo is saying, ‘How you doing?’ in this picture? (Source: Caters_News/Twitter)
A playful dog, sleepy cat or even a lazy alligator — cute pictures and videos of wild animals have found a special place in the hearts of Netizens. Social media is full of crazy animal videos and most pet lovers swear by their cuteness. However, it is a kangaroo that has been grabbing eyeballs on the Internet this time around.

Recently, at a national park near Perth, when one of the tourists went to use a public toilet, he was obstructed by a kangaroo. No, it wasn’t just another incident of an animal roaming around. This photo of the kangaroo’s pose has caused a stir on social media.

“A tourist was blocked from using a public toilet by a hilarious sexy kangaroo striking a seductive ‘come hither’ pose,” the tweet read. Ever since the post surfaced on Twitter, social media users lost their calm and couldn’t stop praising the charming kangaroo and its “sensuous” pose.

Soon, Twitterati went on a crazy spree to wonder why the kangaroo was sitting like that.

