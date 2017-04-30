This cute couple selfie is actually freaking everyone out, can you figure out why?

This is selfie you don’t want with your girlfriend! (Source: @extracis/ Twitter) This is selfie you don’t want with your girlfriend! (Source: @extracis/ Twitter)

In the world of social media and selfies, couples sharing their romantic, candid moments online is not unusual. In most of the cases, such adorable poses and shots give most of us #couplegoals. But right now, there is this one photo on the Internet that’s actually creeping people out.

At first look, the photo seems quite adorable as the cute couple poses for a selfie while embracing each other — all smiling and in love. But then, something in the backdrop will catch your attention and it’s quite spooky! Yes, the moment you realise that the young couple is actually standing in front of a mirror, it will give you all chills. Reason? Well, it’s because even though the mirror reflects the back of man’s head, it does not reflect same for the girl! Yes, it instead shows her smiling FACE!

The picture was shared by a Twitter user, Andy (who does not appear to be the man in the picture), who posted the selfie with the caption “I love my girlfriend even if she’s a Gemini”. The picture has now gone viral with close to 50,000 retweets, at the time of writing.

i love my girlfriend even if shes a gemini 😻 pic.twitter.com/BXa7NTZOJ8 — andy (@extracis) April 26, 2017

While a few users suggested that the picture was doctored and it was a witty pun, as Geminis are popularly known as ‘two-faced’ star sign, however, it freaked most of the users.

@queenjosephine_ @mjsunshine_ @extracis lol the joke is that geminis have “two faces” /personalities, they are the twin sign. this is a doctored photo playing off of that. — gurns (@steeezepizza) April 27, 2017

@extracis I AM TRIPPIN. THIS GIRL CAN REALLY BE. WATCHIN HER MANS BACK. — Nate👽 (@__Kon_el_kent18) April 27, 2017

A similar picture had gone viral last year when a couple posed for a selfie in front of a window. Similarly, the face of the woman was reflected on the glass and Tweeple went crazy figuring out how!

Spooky alert!

