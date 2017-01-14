This is outgoing US President Barack Obama’s ‘one last dad joke’

President Barack Obama/ (Source: AP) President Barack Obama/ (Source: AP)

US President Barack Obama has already delivered his farewell speech and after eight years of presidency, he is set to leave the White House with the first lady Michelle Obama and first daughters Malia and Sasha. Throughout his tenure, he has made sure he comes across as an approachable leader. In fact, most of his pictures that have gone viral on social media were with children and caught candid while doing something mischievous.

His great sense of humour is no news and most of his speeches have been equal part moving, impactful, and witty. When he awarded vice president Joe Biden with Presidential Medal of Freedom, he said that will give the Internet one last chance to talk about their ‘bromance’, memes on which have, time and again, been massively shared.

Exhibiting the same skill, Obama tweeted, “That is out of this world. Thanks,” when NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover’s Twitter handle posted a photo of a plaque bearing the signatures of Obama, Biden and the other US officials.

Well, he didn’t only thank NASA, he only joked on that fact that it was on Mars.

Even the White House couldn’t help but share the tweet on Instagram with the caption “One last dad joke”.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd