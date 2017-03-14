This is Joe Biden’s favourite Obama-Biden ‘bromance’ meme; which is yours?

While it is difficult to pick a favourite from among these memes, Biden knows which of all these he likes the most, and now thanks to his daughter, the Internet knows as well!(Source: Twitter) While it is difficult to pick a favourite from among these memes, Biden knows which of all these he likes the most, and now thanks to his daughter, the Internet knows as well!(Source: Twitter)

Although it’s going to be almost two months now that Donald J Trump assumed the post of the 45th President of the United States, people are yet to come to terms with the fact that Barack Obama is no more in office. So much so that even the Joe Biden-Obama ‘bromance’ memes continue to resurface, every now and then, on Twitter. Evidently, the former president and vice-president gave just as may #relationship and #friendship goals that pictures of Michelle Obama and her husband together did. Twitter collectively crushed over the Biden-Obama adorable memes, that especially surfaced towards the end of their tenure. While it is difficult for us to pick a favourite from among these memes, Biden knows which of all these he likes the most, and now thanks to his daughter, the Internet knows as well!

Ashley Biden, the 35-year-old daughter of Biden, said that while introducing her father to all the viral memes about him and the former POTUS, he picked his favourite as the one discussing the terms they shared, according to a report by Moneyish, a personal finance site.

“See? Doesn’t this feel right?”

“Joe I’m not leaving my wife for you.”

“You said we’d be together forev-”

“8 years. I said 8 years.” pic.twitter.com/C2PoAXCD00 — Ol’ QWERTY Bastard (@TheDiLLon1) October 17, 2016

Apparently, when Biden was shown all the memes, Ashley said that he “sat there for an hour and laughed”, but this was his favourite.

Now that we are at it anyway, here are some of our favourite memes on the duo.

Biden- “He stared you down when you left” Obama- “Joe relax sit down” Biden- “Nah, Fk that” pic.twitter.com/eUOX5G6FPF — Marcus (@OpTic_MBoZe) January 20, 2017

Obama: “Come on, buddy. Time to go.”

Joe: “I locked all the doors and gave him the wrong keys.”

Obama “Joe…”

Joe “I apologize for nothing” pic.twitter.com/vlD42gkTp4 — Motivational Biden (@MotivationBiden) January 20, 2017

BIDEN: I just texted Trump OBAMA: Oh no, Joe BIDEN: It was just 2 words [whispers] “urine trouble” OBAMA: pic.twitter.com/jjD46Nfysu — Tomthunkit™ (@TomthunkitsMind) January 21, 2017

