This dad’s hilarious birthday wish for his daughter is cracking up the Internet

Witty jokes by moms and dads on the Internet are a great source of entertainment. But, there’s one hilarious tweet, going around on social media, that will crack you up. This dad’s Twitter post could definitely go down as one of the funniest dad jokes of all times. To wish his daughter Raylin on her 21st birthday on July 21, Joe Pellatt posted a picture of his daughter and a seal. Accompanying the picture was a humorous caption which has made hundreds of people burst into laughter.

Raylin posted this epic photo on Twitter, complete with a sarcastic jibe on her dad’s joke. It has gone viral since then and has been shared on Facebook, Twitter and other social media sites too. What’s more, it has collected around 6 lakh likes and 1.8 lakh retweets (at the time of writing). The tweet has got a number of replies of people laughing too hard and calling her dad ‘savage’. We totally think that Raylin’s dad, Joe, definitely has a great sense of humour. And, we can bet, you’ll laugh at the picture each time you come across it. Yes, it’s that funny! Don’t believe us?

Take a look at it yourself here.

Raylin has commented on the post saying, “He texted me and told me how funny he thought he was!” “My dad keeps texting me asking for updates on how this tweet is doing. My dad is proud of himself,” she also said. Here are the tweets:

My dad keeps texting me asking for updates on how this tweet is doing — Ray (@rayy_baybay) July 22, 2017

My dad is proud of himself — Ray (@rayy_baybay) July 22, 2017

When asked about her reaction to the overnight popularity that her tweet has garnered, Raylin told NDTV, “I love giving my dad updates on how many ‘retweets’ and ‘favourites’ it has got and tell him about all the people who think that my dad is funny! We have a family group chat where we have been talking about this all weekend. It’s fun to see the numbers going up.”

