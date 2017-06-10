This heartwarming photo of an Israeli nurse breastfeeding a Palestinian child will reaffirm your faith in humanity

The nine-months-old baby kept wailing for several hours and refused to take a bottle, finally, the nurse decided to breastfeed him herself. (Source: Twitter) The nine-months-old baby kept wailing for several hours and refused to take a bottle, finally, the nurse decided to breastfeed him herself. (Source: Twitter)

The Israel-Palestine conflict is not new, and often our news feeds are cultured with the prominent hatred between the people of the two neighbouring nations. However, one picture is doing rounds on social media that has reaffirmed everyone’s faith in humanity. The heartwarming picture shows an Israeli nurse breastfeeding an infant after his mother, a Palestinian woman, was severely injured in an accident.

The Jewish nurse, Ula Ostrowski-Zak has won hearts for her motherly gesture. The injured woman and her husband along with their baby boy were brought into the Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Israel after their car met with an accident. The kid’s father died in the collision.

The nurse tried for almost seven hours to get nine-month-old Yaman Abu Ramila to take milk from a bottle but he refused. Finally, she decided to feed the infant herself.

According to a report by the Ynet News, the infant’s aunts asked the nurse to arrange for someone who could nurse the baby, but as a nursing mother, she decided to do it herself. “His aunts were surprised that a Jew agreed to breastfeed him, but I told them that every mother would do it,” she said.

During her shift, the nurse fed the infant five times and when the family was worried who would feed the child after she went home, the nurse even arranged for that. The nurse posted to the Facebook group of nursing mothers titled La Leche League, and was amazed by the reactions. Within few hours hundreds responded to the call and many women from far away places too volunteered to come and feed the boy.

