Tuesday, April 17, 2018
This guy’s viral thread about ‘some foreign guy’ has tugged at many hearts on Twitter

After sharing the story, McFall gave a little background about his friend who is from the Middle East and has come to America to pursue a college education. He has a wife and two kids and plans to go back once he gets his degree.

Have you ever met a stranger you couldn't forget? Read this story.
It isn’t always easy for people to make new friends when they shift to a new city or country. Moreover, if the language of an individual differs from that of the country, the task tends to be way more tough. While it is rare for people to notice the struggle, a person who goes by the name of Thomas McFall realised it after a certain incident and decided to share the same on social media.

He started his Twitter thread by writing, “Hey guys, I know I usually just post shitty jokes on my Twitter but bear with me because I wanted to share something. So in one of my Management classes I sit in the same seat in the front every day. Every single day I sit there. Now, I also sit next to some foreign guy that.”

He continued his story with several other tweets, sharing how all along he ignored a sweet gesture only because he was too involved with his own self, and it soon caught much attention online.

It took no time for the thread to gain momentum on social media as many readers were moved after reading his tweets. The tweet had received over one lakh retweets and three lakh likes, at the time of writing. Read the complete thread here:

Do you also know someone who hails from a different country and is taking time adjusting in India? Tell us in the comments below.

