This guy’s viral thread about ‘some foreign guy’ has tugged at many hearts on Twitter

It isn’t always easy for people to make new friends when they shift to a new city or country. Moreover, if the language of an individual differs from that of the country, the task tends to be way more tough. While it is rare for people to notice the struggle, a person who goes by the name of Thomas McFall realised it after a certain incident and decided to share the same on social media.

He started his Twitter thread by writing, “Hey guys, I know I usually just post shitty jokes on my Twitter but bear with me because I wanted to share something. So in one of my Management classes I sit in the same seat in the front every day. Every single day I sit there. Now, I also sit next to some foreign guy that.”

He continued his story with several other tweets, sharing how all along he ignored a sweet gesture only because he was too involved with his own self, and it soon caught much attention online.

Hey guys, I know I usually just post shitty jokes on my Twitter but bear with me because I wanted to share something. So in one of my Management classes I sit in the same seat in the front every day. Every single day I sit there. Now, I also sit next to some foreign guy that — Thomas McFall (@thomas___mcfall) April 9, 2018

It took no time for the thread to gain momentum on social media as many readers were moved after reading his tweets. The tweet had received over one lakh retweets and three lakh likes, at the time of writing. Read the complete thread here:

barely speaks English. The most advanced thing I’ve heard this guy say in English is “Wow, my muffin is really good”. This guy also has a habit of stacking every item he owns in the exact space I sit. His bag, his food, his books, and his phone are ALWAYS right on my desk space. — Thomas McFall (@thomas___mcfall) April 9, 2018

Now, every single time I walk into class this guy says “Ah, Tom. You here. Okay.” And starts frantically clearing my desk of his belongings. He then makes it a habit to say “Ready for class, yeah?” And gives me a high five. Every day this guy gives me a high five. — Thomas McFall (@thomas___mcfall) April 9, 2018

I was ALWAYS annoyed with this guy. I’m thinking “Dude, you know I sit in this seat every day. Why are you always stacking your shit here? And the last thing I want to do is give a guy who barely speaks my language high fives at 8 in the morning” Just get your shit off my desk — Thomas McFall (@thomas___mcfall) April 9, 2018

But today I came to class and was running a few minutes late. I’m standing outside because I had to send a quick text. I could see my usual space through the door out of the corner of my eye. Of course, my desk was filled with his belongings. The usual. — Thomas McFall (@thomas___mcfall) April 9, 2018

As I’m standing there on my phone another guy who was also late walks into the class before me and tried to take my seat since it’s closest to the door. The guy sitting next to me stops this dude from sitting down and says “I’m sorry. My good friend Thomas sits here.” — Thomas McFall (@thomas___mcfall) April 9, 2018

It was then that I realized this guy wasn’t putting stuff on my seat to annoy me. He was saving me the seat every morning. And this whole time he saw me as a friend but I was too busy thinking about myself to take him into consideration. Cheesy as it sounds, I was touched. — Thomas McFall (@thomas___mcfall) April 9, 2018

I ended up going into class and of course he cleared the seat and said “Ah, Tom. You here. Okay.” And I did get a high five. At the end of class I ended up asking him if he wanted to get a bite to eat with me. We did. And we talked for a while. I got through the broken English — Thomas McFall (@thomas___mcfall) April 9, 2018

After sharing the story, McFall gave a little background about his friend who is from the Middle East and has come to America to pursue a college education. He has a wife and two kids and plans to go back once he gets his degree.

The guy moved here from the Middle East to pursue a college education in America. He plans to go back after he gets his degree. He’s got two kids and a wife. He works full time and sends his all his left over money back home to his wife. — Thomas McFall (@thomas___mcfall) April 9, 2018

I asked him how he liked America as well. He said he misses his family but it’s exciting to be here. He also said “Not every American is nice to me like you are, Tom.” I bought lunch, of course. Dude deserves it. He gave me a high five for buying lunch. Gotta keep up tradition. — Thomas McFall (@thomas___mcfall) April 9, 2018

Moral of the story? Don’t do what I do and constantly only think about yourself. It took me nearly the entire semester to get my head out of my ass and realize this guy was just trying to be my friend. Better late than never I suppose. — Thomas McFall (@thomas___mcfall) April 9, 2018

Do you also know someone who hails from a different country and is taking time adjusting in India? Tell us in the comments below.

