This guy’s Twitter thread on the ‘shrimp fried rice thief’ is HILARIOUS

From how the guy whose food was stolen was allowed to watch the tape to see who did it to finding out who he (or she?) is to hand-delivering a plate of shrimp fried rice to 'the thief', this is the latest Twitter thread that has got people cracking up!

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 1, 2018 6:26 pm
A Twitter user posted a hilarious thread which traced the journey of catching hold of the shrimp fried rice thief in his office.
Remember the lengths to which Ross (from F.R.I.E.N.D.S, duh) went to find out who stole the Thanksgiving sandwich Monica made him (and did not even finish it)? Well, if this certain Twitter user had starred in our favourite sitcom’s ‘The one with Ross’ Sandwich’ episode, he would have live-tweeted the life out of that one! Zak Toscani, who claims to be “a comedian, writer and the owner of the island of Kokomo” on his Twitter bio, posted a thread that traced the journey of catching hold of the shrimp fried rice thief in his office. Toscani’s excitement knew no bounds when he started tweeting about the developments in the story. From ‘how the guy whose food was stolen was allowed to watch the tape’ to ‘finding out who he (or she?) is’ to ‘hand-delivering a plate of shrimp fried rice to ‘the thief’,’ this is the latest Twitter thread that has got people cracking up!

While we don’t want to give out much, we’d like to give a special mention to the guy whose lunch was stolen but “who dropped the charges” against the culprit. So, there was just an email from HR prohibiting people from stealing others’ lunches. The said culprit, meanwhile, had no signs of remorse or guilt on the face, while she (or he?) took the plate of shrimp fried rice from Toscani and with a big smile, said — “I LOVE shrimp fried rice”.

Read the entire Twitter thread here. Shift to the edge of your seat to feel the excitement flow in.

What about you? Do you have people stealing food at your workplace? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

