This girl’s Twitter thread on how she got ‘an admirer’ on a Valentine’s Day is melting hearts on Twitter

No, we are not here to promise you a date, but we have got a Twitter thread by one Miss Sanders on the micro-blogging site that is guaranteed to make you guys feel better. Miss Sanders, as she calls herself on Twitter, narrates a story from her tenth grade, when she had begged her father to let her stay back home from school on Valentine's because she did not have a date.

Updated: February 7, 2018
Are you among those wondering where to dig up a hole and hide on Valentine’s Day because your friends have gone all out making plans and you are, well, single? No, we are not here to promise you a date, but we have got a Twitter thread by one Miss Sanders on the Internet that is guaranteed to make you guys feel better. Miss Sanders, as she calls herself on Twitter, narrates a story from her tenth grade, when she had begged her father to let her stay back home from school on Valentine’s. “I didn’t want to see everyone have presents and I not get shit. He forced me to go to school. I was So sad literally up until 3rd period.” she wrote. After that, a knock on the door of her class was the turning point for her.

A delivery guy stood there with a parcel of giant teddy bears, a huge box of chocolates and a huge bouquet of flowers and Miss Sanders here was, admittedly, jealous. This was until the delivery guy said that the parcel was for “Miss Sunshine” and right then she knew who it was (her, obviously) and who sent it for her.

Nope, we are definitely not breaking the suspense yet. So read her Twitter thread here to know more.

