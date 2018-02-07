This girl’s Twitter thread on how she got ‘an admirer’ on a Valentine’s Day is melting hearts on Twitter

No, we are not here to promise you a date, but we have got a Twitter thread by one Miss Sanders on the Internet that is guaranteed to make you guys feel better.(Source: Miss Sanders/Twitter) No, we are not here to promise you a date, but we have got a Twitter thread by one Miss Sanders on the Internet that is guaranteed to make you guys feel better.(Source: Miss Sanders/Twitter)

Are you among those wondering where to dig up a hole and hide on Valentine’s Day because your friends have gone all out making plans and you are, well, single? No, we are not here to promise you a date, but we have got a Twitter thread by one Miss Sanders on the Internet that is guaranteed to make you guys feel better. Miss Sanders, as she calls herself on Twitter, narrates a story from her tenth grade, when she had begged her father to let her stay back home from school on Valentine’s. “I didn’t want to see everyone have presents and I not get shit. He forced me to go to school. I was So sad literally up until 3rd period.” she wrote. After that, a knock on the door of her class was the turning point for her.

A delivery guy stood there with a parcel of giant teddy bears, a huge box of chocolates and a huge bouquet of flowers and Miss Sanders here was, admittedly, jealous. This was until the delivery guy said that the parcel was for “Miss Sunshine” and right then she knew who it was (her, obviously) and who sent it for her.

Nope, we are definitely not breaking the suspense yet. So read her Twitter thread here to know more.

In the 10th grade, I begged my dad for weeks to let me stay home from school on Valentine’s Day. I didn’t want to see everyone have presents and I not get shit. He forced me to go to school. I was So sad literally up until 3rd period. I was sitting when the door knocked – — Miss Sanders 🌹 (@ClassiestQueen) February 2, 2018

There was a delivery guy with one of those giant teddy bears, a huge bouquet of flowers, and a huge box of chocolates. I was jealous af! I’m like damn somebody nigga going all out. I’m looking like… pic.twitter.com/EaX3gMw4Wr — Miss Sanders 🌹 (@ClassiestQueen) February 2, 2018

My teacher was like “OOO Lovely! Who are these gifts for?!” And everyone in the class was like pic.twitter.com/8lGKDjn7cC — Miss Sanders 🌹 (@ClassiestQueen) February 2, 2018

The delivery guy said “Miss Sunshine”. I instantly knew they were for me, and I instantly knew who gave them to me. My father calls me Sunshine. pic.twitter.com/RsMEGhrTka — Miss Sanders 🌹 (@ClassiestQueen) February 2, 2018

So I got up, and read the card and it said “Happy Valentines Day, love Dad. P.S. Tell everyone it was from an Admirer.” Im reading it like pic.twitter.com/XXrzXDTYjB — Miss Sanders 🌹 (@ClassiestQueen) February 2, 2018

Ever since then, my dad has been my valentine. He gets me something every year I’m alone. Which is every year LOL. — Miss Sanders 🌹 (@ClassiestQueen) February 2, 2018

Moral of the story is, Fathers, you are your daughter first love. Be there. It’s so important. — Miss Sanders 🌹 (@ClassiestQueen) February 2, 2018

Here are the reactions her Twitter thread garnered thereafter.

THIS is so cute!!! 😭😭😭😭💓💓. When I was younger I only got a gift from the teacher and a classmate who gave candy out to the entire class.. Other than that, no one gave me gifts. I felt lonely and sad bc I felt like no one wanted to be my friend or they didn’t like me+ — tiara🇩🇴 (@__tiaraaliyaaa) February 3, 2018

This is so cute I’m proper crying 😢 — Saph (@saph95bby) February 6, 2018

This brought tears to my eyes, and makes me miss my dad, so much. Years ago, on my first Mother’s Day, my (ex)husband had taken our only car and what little money we had to go see his mother. I was sitting at home w my baby, crying. There was a knock at the door. I wiped my face+ — rosek#TeamLouis (@rose1o19) February 3, 2018

+and answered. It was my dad. He held up a flowering cactus and said my daughter had asked him to get it for me (She was a couple months old). Every year after that, until she was old enough to make me something, he gave me a Mother’s Day gift. — rosek#TeamLouis (@rose1o19) February 3, 2018

Funny my mom did the exact thing for Valentine’s day – Easter, you name it. I used to be embarrassed at first. Then I grew to embrace and secretly look forward to em as an adult 😂😂 — Dr. Justin (@Justnasty4real) February 4, 2018

This thread made me cry 😢💖💖 — ⚽July 28♌ (@___leigha) February 6, 2018

this is too cute and sweet, and it made my night :’) — •kaylee• saw tdc x3🏃🏼💙 (@happinessiswifi) February 4, 2018

