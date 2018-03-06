  • Associate Sponsor
Latest News

An egg INSIDE another egg! This GIANT egg has fascinated the Internet

What if you cracked open an egg for your morning omelette, only to find another inside? Well, this Australian farmer found just that when he cracked open an egg that was three times the size of a normal egg.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Published: March 6, 2018 3:22 pm
weird egg stories, weird food stories, weird cooking stories The one-plus-one discount offer just got real with this egg-within-an-egg deal for this Australian farmer. (Source: Stockman’s Eggs/Facebook)
Related News

What if you find an egg that’s three sizes the usual? A huge omelette is what you’d probably be hoping for, right? Well, this Australian farmer was in for a surprise as he cracked open this massive egg only find another egg inside it. According to reports, Scott Stockman, a 47-year-old farmer in Queensland, has been working on the Stockman’s Eggs farm his whole life, and this is the first time that he’s seen something like this.

“I have never seen such a large egg,” he told news.com.au, speaking about what is now being referred to as the babushka egg. The photos of this egg within an egg were shared on the Facebook post of the farm and were soon picked up people on social media and local news organisations, creating quite a buzz.

Turns out, this is not the first time such a phenomenon has happened. In 2015, a couple in Britain made headlines when they found a similar egg in their grocery bag. According to reports, this phenomenon is called counter-peristalsis contraction, and it happens when a chicken is forming an egg, and by a freak accident, a formed egg goes make up the oviduct and the process of forming the egg begins again, but this time, over an already formed egg.

That’s what happened here as well. While veterinarians say that such eggs – if both are fully formed – are normal and can be consumed, many are wary of eating them, fearing some kind of infection. In the case of Stockman, he too resisted the urge to plate up the babushka eggs for breakfast. In the meantime, photos of the eggs went viral on social media, garnering a lot of reactions, including others sharing photos of their encounter with this rather rate phenomenon.

Check out some of the ‘one plus one free’ offer reactions here.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Mar 06: Latest News