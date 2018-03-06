An egg INSIDE another egg! This GIANT egg has fascinated the Internet

The one-plus-one discount offer just got real with this egg-within-an-egg deal for this Australian farmer. (Source: Stockman’s Eggs/Facebook) The one-plus-one discount offer just got real with this egg-within-an-egg deal for this Australian farmer. (Source: Stockman’s Eggs/Facebook)

What if you find an egg that’s three sizes the usual? A huge omelette is what you’d probably be hoping for, right? Well, this Australian farmer was in for a surprise as he cracked open this massive egg only find another egg inside it. According to reports, Scott Stockman, a 47-year-old farmer in Queensland, has been working on the Stockman’s Eggs farm his whole life, and this is the first time that he’s seen something like this.

“I have never seen such a large egg,” he told news.com.au, speaking about what is now being referred to as the babushka egg. The photos of this egg within an egg were shared on the Facebook post of the farm and were soon picked up people on social media and local news organisations, creating quite a buzz.

Turns out, this is not the first time such a phenomenon has happened. In 2015, a couple in Britain made headlines when they found a similar egg in their grocery bag. According to reports, this phenomenon is called counter-peristalsis contraction, and it happens when a chicken is forming an egg, and by a freak accident, a formed egg goes make up the oviduct and the process of forming the egg begins again, but this time, over an already formed egg.

That’s what happened here as well. While veterinarians say that such eggs – if both are fully formed – are normal and can be consumed, many are wary of eating them, fearing some kind of infection. In the case of Stockman, he too resisted the urge to plate up the babushka eggs for breakfast. In the meantime, photos of the eggs went viral on social media, garnering a lot of reactions, including others sharing photos of their encounter with this rather rate phenomenon.

Check out some of the ‘one plus one free’ offer reactions here.

Whoa! Sure there’s not a goose hiding there? — Farmer Meets Foodie (@farmermetfoodie) March 5, 2018

Eggsellent! This shall make for an eggceptionally good omelette, eggstravaganly so! — Here Comes a Fake Sloth (@CaseyExplosion) March 5, 2018

This solves the question it was the egg that came first and not the chicken — ant (@antonsimpson) March 6, 2018

I am not dealing with the egg inside the egg very well. http://t.co/Rmo0I71U7x — Dan Condon (@doncandon) March 6, 2018

it’s a babushka egg — Casey Briggs (@CaseyBriggs) March 5, 2018

please say theres an even smaller one inside the second pic.twitter.com/d7vvhmHH5S — caitlin (@cviiit) March 6, 2018

Did they crack the second egg? Maybe there was a third slightly smaller egg 🥚 matryoshka eggs? — Nancy & Sam (@_nancy_sam) March 6, 2018

Science can be pretty gross. — Tu Papi Nati (@tupapinati) March 6, 2018

Very common. I have 5 chickens and have already had an egg inside of an egg. And no…I didn’t eat that one!😝 — Asia McClain Chapman (@AsiaRChapman) March 6, 2018

