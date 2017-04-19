This Finnish pilot is winning hearts on the Internet after he fed a baby on flight

He not only looked after the tiny tot but also fed him. (Source: amipix/ Instagram) He not only looked after the tiny tot but also fed him. (Source: amipix/ Instagram)

Services by flight attendants and how an airline treats its passenger have become a matter of global debate. Both delightful and horrific news about airline services made international headlines earlier this month. While cabin crew members of a Turkish Airlines flight were lauded after they helped a pregnant woman deliver her baby mid-air, United Airlines were slammed for physically abusing their passenger after one of their flight was ‘overbooked’.

After the beautiful welcome of a baby girl on the Turkish Airline flight where attendants stepped up and helped a lady in distress who had slipped into early labour, now Finnair is gaining all the praises. A senior pilot of the Finnair is winning hearts on the Internet after he volunteered to look after an infant on the flight.

ALSO READ | 3-month-old baby summoned by US Embassy in London for ‘terrorist interrogation’

Captain Tom Nystrom gave a helping hand to a perplexed mother who was travelling with four young boys. Two of her little infants also needed to be fed. But, as we all know, only one baby can be fed at a time, and in times of acute hungry and babies wailing it could be quite a tricky situation. Luckily, a positioning crew was present in the flight and the generous pilot offered to help.

The picture of the pilot feeding the little baby was shared on Instagram by flight attendant Ami Niemela, explaining how everyone tried to pitch in. “Today we had a mother on board travelling with four little boys. Two of the boys were just babies. Naturally one cannot travel with two babies on one’s lap, so we had to solve the dilemma of missing lap, otherwise it would have been a no go for mom and the kids,” she wrote.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Cute baby throws up hands in air after being swaddled in viral video

Talking to the Inside Edition, the helpful pilot said, “I have children of my own… so it came natural to me to help this customer with her babies.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd