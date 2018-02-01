This peeing child statue in Japan changes clothes seasonally, and everyone’s kicked!

This peeing little man from Japan is quite an Internet sensation. (Source: @DuncaninTokyo/@saigyoujimakoto/Twitter) This peeing little man from Japan is quite an Internet sensation. (Source: @DuncaninTokyo/@saigyoujimakoto/Twitter)

Amid all the Union Budget jokes and FM Arun Jaitley’s pakoda quips, social media has also been inundated with pictures of a ‘peeing statue’ in Japan. Seen in various vibrant dresses, the statue at Tokyo’s Hamamatsucho Station has become a favourite of many daily commuters, and is the source of quite a few laughs. It is said that the statue is a replica of Brussels’ Manneken Pis Statue. Year around, tourists and local travellers share photos of him wearing seasonal clothes. Right from Christmas to Summer.

Manneken Pis is a landmark where a small bronze sculpture is placed depicting a naked little boy urinating into a fountain’s basin. It was designed by Hieronymus Duquesnoy (II). It is one of the popular spots in Brussels, Belgium. Here are some of the pictures of the statue in Japan that people have shared on Twitter, complete with seasonal fashion changes.

In Bangkok the Emerald Buddha statue changes costume with the seasons. In Tokyo we have this peeing boy statue (based on a Belgian statue) that follows suit. pic.twitter.com/Svmk0SzD8D — Simon Duncan (@donuts2000) November 15, 2017

Unexpected meeting with a fellow Belgian on the platform at the Hamamatsucho station. Appears to have been here since 1952 #MannekenPis #JR pic.twitter.com/rp4Kttu62l — Jeroen Vergeylen (@JeroenVergeylen) May 24, 2017

The urinating boy statue at Hamamatsucho station is in his Santa suit now. #ChristmasIsComing #Tokyo pic.twitter.com/0PQBcesk8R — Simon Duncan (@DuncaninTokyo) December 9, 2017

.@NHK advertising their #NewYearsEve show on a replica statue of Manneken Pis at Hamamatsucho Station. Only in Japan… pic.twitter.com/2nt6QaR669 — Liam Brennan (@LCBrennan) December 31, 2016

浜松町駅にいる小便小僧がJRの制服着てる〜

E235系のプラレールも置いてある😆 pic.twitter.com/RTnXbbTeGC — 神 馬 響 輝 (@jimbahibiki) October 22, 2017 This Manneken Pis replica at Tokyo’s Hamamatsuchō Stn. has worn hundreds of outfits. http://t.co/8gXQetMcu1 pic.twitter.com/EFgteDJHNs — Nippon.com (@nippon_en) April 18, 2016 Vote for your favourite costume in the comments below.

