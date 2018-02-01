  • Associate Sponsor
This peeing child statue in Japan changes clothes seasonally, and everyone’s kicked!

Peeing in public area is not appreciated, however, this fashionable dude in Tokyo's Hamamatsucho Station is winning hearts online for peeing in style. See photos of the smart kid here.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Updated: February 1, 2018 8:13 pm
peeing statue, peeing statue in Japan, Belgium's Manneken Pis Statue, viral pictures This peeing little man from Japan is quite an Internet sensation. (Source: @DuncaninTokyo/@saigyoujimakoto/Twitter)

Amid all the Union Budget jokes and FM Arun Jaitley’s pakoda quips, social media has also been inundated with pictures of a ‘peeing statue’ in Japan. Seen in various vibrant dresses, the statue at Tokyo’s Hamamatsucho Station has become a favourite of many daily commuters, and is the source of quite a few laughs. It is said that the statue is a replica of Brussels’ Manneken Pis Statue. Year around, tourists and local travellers share photos of him wearing seasonal clothes. Right from Christmas to Summer.

Manneken Pis is a landmark where a small bronze sculpture is placed depicting a naked little boy urinating into a fountain’s basin. It was designed by Hieronymus Duquesnoy (II). It is one of the popular spots in Brussels, Belgium. Here are some of the pictures of the statue in Japan that people have shared on Twitter, complete with seasonal fashion changes.

