This eerie picture of a ghostly face in a street lamp is creeping everyone out

The Mayor of Salem shared the picture on Twitter, and since then, there have been many theories around it.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:April 27, 2017 5:59 pm
ghost face lamp post salem, mayor salem posts ghost face lamp post pic, lamp post pic, ghost face viral pic, ghost face viral photo, indian express, indian express news How can this be?

There is something about the light and shade that can play tricks on the mind, leading you to think you’ve seen certain things where there isn’t any. But rarely do you have photographic evidence for it. This is one of those rare cases. Or is it?

On Wednesday (April 26), the Mayor of Salem, US, Kim Driscoll, tweeted out a picture of a lamppost with the face of scowling man in it. Though we’re not sure if she herself is playing a trick or not, it could very well be a scene out of a Harry Potter movie. Driscoll shared the photo of the lamppost, calling it eerie and asking if others could see a face too. “Anybody else see a face in this light?…Totally eerie, eh”, she tweeted.

 

Soon, the picture was being shared widely, with people responding to her tweet with not only funny captions and possibilities as to who or what could be there, but some even put their creative skills into action, and came up with interesting alternatives to the ghostly face in the lamp post.

Check out some of the reactions here.

 

What makes this picture particularly creepy is that Salem is known for the infamous 1692 Salem Witch Trials, which led to the execution of 120 people.

The city, which reportedly has a population of around 40,000, has many ‘ghostly’ attractions such as witch museum, many witchcraft shops and claims to throw the biggest Halloween party in the US.

