This eerie picture of a ghostly face in a street lamp is creeping everyone out

How can this be? How can this be?

There is something about the light and shade that can play tricks on the mind, leading you to think you’ve seen certain things where there isn’t any. But rarely do you have photographic evidence for it. This is one of those rare cases. Or is it?

On Wednesday (April 26), the Mayor of Salem, US, Kim Driscoll, tweeted out a picture of a lamppost with the face of scowling man in it. Though we’re not sure if she herself is playing a trick or not, it could very well be a scene out of a Harry Potter movie. Driscoll shared the photo of the lamppost, calling it eerie and asking if others could see a face too. “Anybody else see a face in this light?…Totally eerie, eh”, she tweeted.

Anybody else see a face in this light?…Totally eerie, eh pic.twitter.com/W5OeVlz9yQ — Kim Driscoll (@MayorDriscoll) April 26, 2017

Soon, the picture was being shared widely, with people responding to her tweet with not only funny captions and possibilities as to who or what could be there, but some even put their creative skills into action, and came up with interesting alternatives to the ghostly face in the lamp post.

Check out some of the reactions here.

@MayorDriscoll Everybody relax I figured it out ????? pic.twitter.com/bJIvh1zrjO — Jarrett Abello (@jarrettabello) April 27, 2017

@MayorDriscoll I’m seeing some Will Ferrell here — ArsenalDMC (@ArsenalDMC) April 26, 2017

@MayorDriscoll I can even hear it saying “booooo” really sarcastically. — Aaron Jay Rome (@aaronjayrome) April 27, 2017

@MayorDriscoll If that’s a face then I’m a bit worried about what is ‘standing to attention’ in the circled area!! ???????????? pic.twitter.com/yWhznpGrKl — The War Reporter (@TheWarOfNow) April 27, 2017

@MayorDriscoll That ghost must come up with a good idea every night. pic.twitter.com/cCRDtpZe3S — Chris Dmytriw (@chrisdmytriw1) April 27, 2017

@MayorDriscoll my wife said it’s Dr Strange. — That just happened (@not1ofyourfans) April 27, 2017

What makes this picture particularly creepy is that Salem is known for the infamous 1692 Salem Witch Trials, which led to the execution of 120 people.

The city, which reportedly has a population of around 40,000, has many ‘ghostly’ attractions such as witch museum, many witchcraft shops and claims to throw the biggest Halloween party in the US.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd