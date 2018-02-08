This dramatic puppy meets his husky buddy and their union soon became a meme

When a hilarious encounter between two dogs set off an awesome photoshop battle. (Source: TheGreenLLAMA777/Reddit) When a hilarious encounter between two dogs set off an awesome photoshop battle. (Source: TheGreenLLAMA777/Reddit)

What happens when two dogs meet? More often than not, a dramatic scene ensues — they’d either start fighting or they’d be yelps of excitement. In both scenarious, capturing a moment can get difficult, and include a lot of blurry images. But one such encounter had a very different outcome, and thank the Internet for that, because it soon became a meme-spiration for the ever-creative Twitterati.

A puppy was apparenlty recently introduced to a husky for the first time (again, we’re going by online reports on this), and the former’s reaction was priceless. Overcome with emotion, the tiny dog throws her head back – eyes closed – in sheer rapture at possibly found a new friend. Unfortunately, the husky doesn’t seem quite as moved by the meeting. The moment – caught on camera – was shared by CammRobb on Reddit, and it has since then given birth to a photoshop battle on Reddit.

From book covers to being petted by the Lord, these two canines found themselves in various unreal-life situations. Take a dekko.

And the Lord looked on benevolent and kind

(Source: WHAT_NO_COOKIE/ Reddit) (Source: WHAT_NO_COOKIE/ Reddit)

What’s that heavenly(?) smell?

(Source: RBA339/Reddit) (Source: RBA339/Reddit)

A maestro at work

(Source: IVANATORHK/Reddit) (Source: IVANATORHK/Reddit)

Twilight meets Mills and Boons meets Lady and the Tramp

(Source: THEGREENLLAMA777/Reddit) (Source: THEGREENLLAMA777/Reddit)

Beethoven of the canine world

(Source: RUDI_REIFENSTECHER/Reddit) (Source: RUDI_REIFENSTECHER/Reddit)

Who needs dog shampoo?

(Source: ALPHABONER/Reddit) (Source: ALPHABONER/Reddit)

A party chorus to remember

(Source: BELOKAS/Reddit) (Source: BELOKAS/Reddit)

Loved these? Then why not check out previous photoshop battles that we’ve covered. From two involving US President Donald Trump’s style of drinking water, then there was the time when Baba Ramdev shot off the cover of a leading magazine, and not forget the time when the Internet discovered this crazy hawk. Enjoy!

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd