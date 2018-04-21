Follow Us:
Saturday, April 21, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
This deaf Uber driver’s heartwarming gesture for passengers has left Twitterati overwhelmed

While many were touched by the deaf cab driver's gesture, others stated how it is unfortunate that not many people are aware of the American Sign Language, which can help communicate with someone who is specially-abled.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 21, 2018 9:38:21 pm
uber deaf guy, uber deaf guy viral, uber deaf guy note, deaf guy writes note, passenger touched by uber guy, uber good story, indian express, indian express news In a typed note, the driver informed the passengers that he had a hearing impairment. (Source: Uber e táxis em São Paulo/Wikimedia Commons)
An Uber customer was in for a pleasant surprise when she read a soul-stirring note kept inside while travelling in her cab. As per the message, the driver of the vehicle, who goes by the name Onur Kerey, conveyed to the passengers that he was deaf. He wrote the note to inform the passengers about his situation and also told them that if, by any chance, they would want to communicate with him, they can do so by either texting him or writing on a writing pad available in the car.

The note further read that the rider could use the aux cable to play their own music. Clearly overwhelmed by the driver’s sweet gesture, a person by the name @lilghostgirl took to social media to share her experience. She tweeted out the photograph of the message written by Kerey and captioned it, “This was the purest thing we love Onur.”

It did not take much time for her tweet to garner attention and go viral. At the time of writing, the post had received over 1 lakh retweets and 5 lakh likes. While many were touched by his gesture, others stated how it is unfortunate that not many people are aware of the American Sign Language, which can help communicate with someone who is deaf and mute. Here are some of the reactions that the tweet received:

Uber too joined in to thank @lilghostgirl for sharing her story. They tweeted, “When a picture is worth much more than 1,000 words—thanks @lilghostgirl for sharing about your ride with @onurkerey.”

An incident like this is quite encouraging and heartwarming for specially-abled people. Kerey has clearly shown that irrespective of his problems, he is not letting it disrupt his daily life.

