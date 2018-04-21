This deaf Uber driver’s heartwarming gesture for passengers has left Twitterati overwhelmed

In a typed note, the driver informed the passengers that he had a hearing impairment. (Source: Uber e táxis em São Paulo/Wikimedia Commons) In a typed note, the driver informed the passengers that he had a hearing impairment. (Source: Uber e táxis em São Paulo/Wikimedia Commons)

An Uber customer was in for a pleasant surprise when she read a soul-stirring note kept inside while travelling in her cab. As per the message, the driver of the vehicle, who goes by the name Onur Kerey, conveyed to the passengers that he was deaf. He wrote the note to inform the passengers about his situation and also told them that if, by any chance, they would want to communicate with him, they can do so by either texting him or writing on a writing pad available in the car.

The note further read that the rider could use the aux cable to play their own music. Clearly overwhelmed by the driver’s sweet gesture, a person by the name @lilghostgirl took to social media to share her experience. She tweeted out the photograph of the message written by Kerey and captioned it, “This was the purest thing we love Onur.”

THIS WAS THE PUREST THING WE LOVE ONUR pic.twitter.com/YkWCXjQYAt — lil ghost girl (@Iilghostgirl) April 17, 2018

It did not take much time for her tweet to garner attention and go viral. At the time of writing, the post had received over 1 lakh retweets and 5 lakh likes. While many were touched by his gesture, others stated how it is unfortunate that not many people are aware of the American Sign Language, which can help communicate with someone who is deaf and mute. Here are some of the reactions that the tweet received:

some really useful things to learn in these cases is “Thank You” and Yes and No. Im taking ASL for these instances becuase so many instances where you need to communicate. Deaf people are useally pretty used to having to find a way to communicate but they appreciate the effort. pic.twitter.com/vWEa9eSBTk — Jess (@JayCutess) April 19, 2018

What area was this in? My friends and I had a deaf Uber in San Francisco and it was the sweetest thing ever. He was awesome — noodles (@monicacecilia0) April 19, 2018

I WOULD LOVE A RIDE WITH ONUR OMG SO SWEET TT_TT http://t.co/a4e3dq1pgI — Ƙɑɾɑ (@MONACHOPSlS) April 19, 2018

Loving the subtle request of playing music with strong bass. 🙂 — Mujtaba Hussain (@Mujtaba0555) April 18, 2018

Uber too joined in to thank @lilghostgirl for sharing her story. They tweeted, “When a picture is worth much more than 1,000 words—thanks @lilghostgirl for sharing about your ride with @onurkerey.”

When a picture is worth much more than 1,000 words—thanks @lilghostgirl for sharing about your ride with @onurkerey. http://t.co/YXfAS2t4cL — Uber (@Uber) April 20, 2018

An incident like this is quite encouraging and heartwarming for specially-abled people. Kerey has clearly shown that irrespective of his problems, he is not letting it disrupt his daily life.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd