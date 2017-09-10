Only in Express

This dad’s brilliant letter from ‘tooth fairy’ to his son is winning hearts on Twitter

The brilliant letter - which was accompanied with a £1 coin - came with a warning! The letter from Barry T Tooth Fairy stated that the tooth has been accepted but this was going to be a one-time instance unless Sam mends his ways and makes his teeth healthier.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:September 10, 2017 7:22 pm
parenting, tooth fairy, tooth fairy letter, kids bushing technique, parenting tips, funny news, odd news, viral news, indian express To ensure that quality is maintained, the letter goes on to add that they need to be assured of an “improvement in brushing technique”. (Source: Henry Warren/ Thinkstock images)
Related News

What do parents do when their kids refuse to listen to them? Well, they simply don’t give up, and instead, invent new and unusual ways convey the message. Just like this London-based father who’s unique way to teach his kid about dental hygiene has the Internet both applauding and guffawing. Henry Warren, father-of-three, ran out of options to teach his son Sam the importance of brushing. So, make his advice count, he wrote an innovative letter in disguise of Tooth Fairy and warned his kid.

Sharing the letter on Twitter he wrote, “Our son is dreadful at brushing his teeth. Turns out the Tooth Fairy has had enough.”

The brilliant letter – which was accompanied with a £1 coin – came with a warning! The letter from Barry T Tooth Fairy stated that the tooth has been accepted but this was going to be a one-time instance unless Sam mends his ways and makes his teeth healthier. The reason for the delayed payment was attributed to the time taken to assess the quality of his tooth, which had been subjected to huge amounts of decay due to levels of Fanta, cereal and chocolates consumed.

To ensure that quality is maintained, the letter goes on to add that they need to be assured of an “improvement in brushing technique”. And it ended on a pretty stern note, “We will accept the tooth on this occasion but we need your assurances that the condition of your next tooth will be significantly better or we will withhold payment.”

Genious, right? That’s exactly what other parents on the micro-blogging site thought. Many shared their own experiences and difficulties they faced while trying to explain the benefits of brushing.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Sep 10: Latest News