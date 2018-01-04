This PUPPY was snatched by an EAGLE but a Facebook post helped it get back home

Pet dog Zoey’s rescue story will melt your heart. (Source: Monica Newhard/Facebook) Pet dog Zoey’s rescue story will melt your heart. (Source: Monica Newhard/Facebook)

If you have a pet dog, you might be aware of the effect that pollution or excessive noise can have on the little creatures. Something very similar happened with Monica Newhard who lives in Pennsylvania, USA that left her terrified. Unfortunately, Newhard’s pet dog Zoey was carried off by an eagle and it was found to be missing for almost a day. As unbelievable as it may sound, it is true.

In a Facebook post, Newhard wrote, “Today an Eagle carried off Zoey,” hoping that it would help her get her pet back. Luckily, things fell into place when a woman responded to her post and she managed to track Zoey back. Check out her post here.

Newhard showed her gratitude on social media and posted a heartwarming message on Facebook after feeding Zoey and welcoming her back. Read her original post here.

Helen and I have tried to read every post and I wish we could respond to them all. I am so grateful to everyone.

I would however like to let everyone know that I am so sorry I was not at the house to protector Zoey. It seems a few people have thought of me as a very neglectful pet owner. That really is not the case. I love my babies more then anything. If you ask my adult children they would tell you that the dogs are loved more then them. Lol really not true but they are loved just as much as my children. They have full run of our house and sleep in our beds. They are truly loved.

I have seen the birds around the house but they go away and I forget about the danger. I am human and I made a mistake. For that I am so sorry.

On the bright side a wonder person and her son offered me a big pen that the dogs can go inside to play. This will keep them forever safe.

Zoey was found yesterday afternoon the Angel that found her saw my story early this Am and reached out to us. Zoey’s Angel kept her warm, feed her warm soup and even allowed her to sleep with her last night.

My fur babies will never be allowed out again unless they are supervised.

Last night was the worst night of our lives. I even questioned why God keeps testing me. I even told my Friend I thought God hated me and then I woke up to a miracle. I believe God wanted me to know that he didn’t hate me and he gave me a miracle.

Thank You everyone that shared my story and prayed for our baby Zoey. It means the world to us.

Please share this if you don’t mind. Helen’s heart is broken so is Gary and Mine. today an Eagle carried off Zoey. Helen loved Zoey more then anyone could know or understand.

I’m not sure how far it might have taken Zoey but if anyone saw anything today near 248 or 895 please let us know.

We can’t even put her to rest.

The tears keep coming and my heart is broken for both Zoey and Helen.

Isn’t it amazing to see the sensitivity towards animals and the way people are coming forward and helping these pets to stay safe and secured?

