‘Curvy’ Instagram model’s fitting reply to body shamers who can’t believe she has a ‘handsome’ husband

The comfort of anonymity that the Internet seems to provide has led to an increase in cyber-bullying and body-shaming episodes, among others, on the Internet. Jenna Kutcher, a body positive model on Instagram, found herself at the receiving end of such unwarranted hate recently. Her post addressing these trolls with a beautiful photo of her husband and her looking at each other lovingly, is going viral.

She said someone once messaged her on the photo-sharing site saying it was unbelievable that she found a guy as good looking as her husband for herself. While she was taken aback then, she admitted in the post that her insecurities around her body stemmed from being married to him. “Why should I, a curvy girl get him? I feel unworthy and when I write narratives in my head that because I am not thin, I don’t deserve him.,” she wrote.

Read her entire Instagram post here.

“Someone once slid into my DMs and told me they couldn’t believe I had managed to land a guy as good looking as @kickingitwithkutch. I’ll be honest that I was taken aback.

✨

Part of my insecurity with my body has stemmed around being married to Mr. 6-Pack himself. Why should I, a curvy girl get him? I feel unworthy and when I write narratives in my head that because I am not thin, I don’t deserve him.

🙋🏼

This man has embraced every curve, every dimple, pound and pimple for the last ten years and has always me reminded me that I’m beautiful even when my inner dialogue doesn’t match.

🙌🏻

So yes, my thighs kiss, my arms are big, and my bum is bumpy but there is just more of me for him to love and I chose the man that could handle alllll that (and so much more!)

✨

I am so much more than my body, so is he, and so are you. Double tap if true love doesn’t see size.”

According to a report by the New York Post, her husband, on his part, was unsettled by the attention they were receiving for challenging society’s set beauty norms. “I don’t get why the world is so curious [about] how I could love you. I vowed to love you. How you look has nothing to do with that.” he had said.

