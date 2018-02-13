  • Associate Sponsor
This couple takes the digital dating saga to the NEXT level as four years of dating turn into a wedding proposal

Twitter played Cupid when a woman asked a guy out for a date online. Cut to four years later, the man proposed her in the same way. In honour of the season of love here is a romantic love story that will melt your heart.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Updated: February 13, 2018 6:40 pm
twitter love stories, love stories on social media, online dating stories, woman proposes on twitter Do you believe in online dating? (Source: Torey Stachowicz/Facebook)

It seems Cupid, the god of desire and love in classical mythology, has ditched his old ways of bringing two people together. Now just a right or left swipe on your smartphone can help you determine your perfect match or at least you can give it a shot! In the age of online dating, love stories develop overnight and while some of them last few days others lead you straight to the wedding altar.

But it is not just dating sites and apps, people meeting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter have also, in the past, hit it off instantly. One such story came out when Torey Stachowicz, a personal trainer from Cleveland made a move by asking Ben Axelrod, a digital producer and sportswriter, out on a date via Twitter. Their instant replies turned into a fun cute chat and the two adults happened to meet for a date.

Their date went amazingly well, if their cute exchange of tweets were anything to go by. Four years later, Ben wanted to return her courageous gesture of asking him out on social media and hence popped that one inevitable question which would take their relationship to the next level. You guessed it! He asked her to marry him in the exact same way that she did four years back.

Here are some of the reactions their cute love story garnered on the micro-blogging site.

Adorable, isn’t it?

