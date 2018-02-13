This couple takes the digital dating saga to the NEXT level as four years of dating turn into a wedding proposal

Do you believe in online dating? (Source: Torey Stachowicz/Facebook) Do you believe in online dating? (Source: Torey Stachowicz/Facebook)

It seems Cupid, the god of desire and love in classical mythology, has ditched his old ways of bringing two people together. Now just a right or left swipe on your smartphone can help you determine your perfect match or at least you can give it a shot! In the age of online dating, love stories develop overnight and while some of them last few days others lead you straight to the wedding altar.

But it is not just dating sites and apps, people meeting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter have also, in the past, hit it off instantly. One such story came out when Torey Stachowicz, a personal trainer from Cleveland made a move by asking Ben Axelrod, a digital producer and sportswriter, out on a date via Twitter. Their instant replies turned into a fun cute chat and the two adults happened to meet for a date.

I want to go on a date with @BenAxelrod — Torey Stachowicz (@toreydanae) December 4, 2014

“@BenAxelrod: @toreydanae you buying?” Haha yes I will, your favorite place too — Torey Stachowicz (@toreydanae) December 4, 2014

@BenAxelrod done and done — Torey Stachowicz (@toreydanae) December 4, 2014

Their date went amazingly well, if their cute exchange of tweets were anything to go by. Four years later, Ben wanted to return her courageous gesture of asking him out on social media and hence popped that one inevitable question which would take their relationship to the next level. You guessed it! He asked her to marry him in the exact same way that she did four years back.

I bent the knee. She said yes! pic.twitter.com/nVwPHtpxOx — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) February 11, 2018

Here are some of the reactions their cute love story garnered on the micro-blogging site.

Oh wow congratulations! My parents told me to never ask a guy out for a date! But they might be wrong. I need more courage like @toreydanae — Sarah (@RealSarah103) February 11, 2018

When Twitter fails to find me a wife** pic.twitter.com/wtsPrG5W6E — Steph (@StephBullshitn) February 11, 2018

4 years between date and marriage….I initially thought this all happened in 1 day 🤦‍♂️ — Kev Ross (@kevross2007) February 12, 2018

I don’t know who you guys are… But congratulations! pic.twitter.com/0g2nEit2gH — Lincoln Maurice (@sumolincoln) February 11, 2018

I’m shutting down for the night because i won’t find a better tweet than this. Go out on a high note. Congrats! — Megan LeBlanc (@msmeganl) February 12, 2018

Adorable, isn’t it?

