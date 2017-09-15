Only in Express

This condom company’s ‘advertising fail’ confused people into thinking they are promoting rape

Turns out, the makers weren't exactly hinting at sexual harassment with the packet. The cute little doughnut that many people overlooked was a pun for "DO NOT", which then translated into 'Do not (Doughnut) go further without consent."

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:September 15, 2017 2:30 pm
A customised condom maker ‘Say It With A Condom’ came up with the design that got many people talking on social media.(Source: Gabriel Enguard/Twitter)
It seems a message of a condom maker was lost on people on the Internet. When a Reddit user shared the condoms that were handed around at their college campus as a part of their safe sex education campaign, people on the Internet literally LOST IT! Why? Because the text on the white wrapper read — “Go further without consent” right beside a doodle of a doughnut.

From Reddit, it did not take much time for the picture to go viral. People across the world were alarmed by the fact that a condom brand advertised sex without consent, which as many pointed out is nothing less than rape. According to a report by the New York Post, the customised condom maker ‘Say It With A Condom’ came up with the design that got many people talking on social media.

But turns out, the makers weren’t exactly hinting at sexual harassment with the packet. The cute little doughnut that many people overlooked was a pun for “DO NOT”, which then translated into ‘Do not (Doughnut) go further without consent.” And when people slowly started pointing that out, they weren’t impressed then either.

Check out some of the reactions here.

