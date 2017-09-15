This condom company’s ‘advertising fail’ confused people into thinking they are promoting rape

A customised condom maker ‘Say It With A Condom’ came up with the design that got many people talking on social media.(Source: Gabriel Enguard/Twitter) A customised condom maker ‘Say It With A Condom’ came up with the design that got many people talking on social media.(Source: Gabriel Enguard/Twitter)

It seems a message of a condom maker was lost on people on the Internet. When a Reddit user shared the condoms that were handed around at their college campus as a part of their safe sex education campaign, people on the Internet literally LOST IT! Why? Because the text on the white wrapper read — “Go further without consent” right beside a doodle of a doughnut.

From Reddit, it did not take much time for the picture to go viral. People across the world were alarmed by the fact that a condom brand advertised sex without consent, which as many pointed out is nothing less than rape. According to a report by the New York Post, the customised condom maker ‘Say It With A Condom’ came up with the design that got many people talking on social media.

But turns out, the makers weren’t exactly hinting at sexual harassment with the packet. The cute little doughnut that many people overlooked was a pun for “DO NOT”, which then translated into ‘Do not (Doughnut) go further without consent.” And when people slowly started pointing that out, they weren’t impressed then either.

New condom packet. Is a drunk person going to get the pun, or see “GO FURTHER WITHOUT CONSENT?” Also, it’s spelled doughnut, not “donot.” pic.twitter.com/ahj1fyxo3k — Tucker Reed (@tucker_reed) September 13, 2017

Honestly i read go further without consent… not sure how they didn’t get feedback unless they were prompted to know Donut=Do-not smh #fail http://t.co/1x179jzDQv — Suraya Marsh (@SurayaMarsh) September 15, 2017

Maybe they are trying to say “do not” donut go further without consent… let’s hope this is what they meant — Nancy Schmidt (@NancySc92114247) September 15, 2017

Haha, this design did go further without CONSENT 💁‍♀️#WTF http://t.co/yNCOxLu2p6 — Pratibha Jeyaraj (@pratibhajeyaraj) September 14, 2017

ohhh, “DONUT go further without consent” what the hell — alanah (@alanahreid) September 14, 2017

College Safe Sex Campaign Sparks Outrage After Printing “Go Further Without Consent” On Condoms In A Tricky Pun #BMS http://t.co/nn3eBQhmLE — Billy Madison (@BMS_Billy) September 11, 2017

With the glare I really read it as “go further without consent”

Idk who signed off on this, but some things shouldn’t be “cute-ified” — Kaity (@kaitlynnV123) September 9, 2017

The people who signed off on this design aren’t qualified to do anything more complex than stare out a window. pic.twitter.com/GldSU2T9RZ — Gabriel Morton (@gabrielenguard) September 9, 2017

