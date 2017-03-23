Trending News

This college student made a dating resume, posted online and Internet can’t handle it!

Reportedly Adams has been receiving too many offers now.

Published:March 23, 2017 5:05 pm
The 21-year-old student and animal lover has become an Internet sensation now.

We know about the saying ‘first impression is the last impression’ and with the blurred lines between virtual reality and reality, it’s important that you have the best image online. Especially, if you are looking for a date online, your pictures and the one-line kicker is all you have to either hit it off well or miss it altogether. With numerous dating websites and apps, it might get a little too taxing for the young souls looking for dates online. So, how can you deal with it best? Well, learn it from this guy who made a dating resume, and his phone has not stopped ringing since then!

Twenty-one-year-old Joey Adams, studying at Michigan State University, wrote an elaborate resume highlighting his strengths and characteristics to win dates, and it’s working! A few months ago he asked out a girl and she turned him down specifically because he didn’t have a dating resume that she could review, Adams told Cosmopolitan.

“Of course, I did not. Obviously, this was her way of saying no, so I did not want to have something similar happen again … I went home and started making one [for the future]. Two or three hours later, my resume was born,” he was quoted as saying.

Even though he had it ready, he did not get a chance to present it to someone until recently. But when a fellow MSU student posted on Facebook looking for someone to be her roommate’s formal date, he took the opportunity and shared his brilliant CV in the comments below the post.

Adams’ resume lists his work experience, skills, hobbies and just about everything else that one might be looking for but may not be understood by few pictures or one-liners. His objective read as, “To find a honey with a bitchin’ family who enjoys sushi, adventures and good movies.” And highlighting his adorable sides, he wrote he makes “great small talk with parents”. His skills include replying to “long texts” and cries during “Marley & Me”. And to make it even more impressive, he clarified that he is not on Tinder because he “doesn’t objectify women for the sake of ‘getting ass'”. Well, it seems ladies are floored by his admirable side.

His dating resume has gone viral on Facebook as well as on Twitter, making him a rockstar. Several women have approached Adams for a date, even though he did not get lucky with the one for whom the original post was.

Even the site where Adams created his resume is harping on the viral tweet and asking everyone to prepare their own #datingresume!

