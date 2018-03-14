Latest news

This cat-loving Japanese Samurai has taken social media by storm, and people can’t stop drooling

People on social media can't get over the cute samurai character Kyutaro from the Japanese movie 'Neko Zamurai'. Someone posted his pictures online and no time they had taken Chinese social media by storm.

Japanese Samurai cat, Japanese Samurai doesn't kill cat, cat killing Japanese Samurai, Japanese Samurai refuses to kill cat "What is this glorious thing and where can I watch it?" were some of the responses on Twitter.
Social media is an unpredictable arena and anything from an adorable kitten to a blue-eyed chaiwala can become a sensation. A recent addition to the list is a character Kyutaro from a Japanese movie titled Neko Zamurai, which was aired a couple of years back. The character, who is a samurai, is hired by a dog-loving gang to kill their rival’s beloved cat. However, when Kyutaro sees the cat, he is unable to do the job assigned to him and refuses to kill the cat.

This storyline came to light when Layla, who goes by the username Rabbitlayla on Twitter, shared the plot line on social media. In her tweet, she wrote, “This was a real show in Japan about a Samurai who refused to kill a cat he was hired to kill. I had to post the extremely good promo gallery for Twitter.” Along with the post, she shared some pictures of the character and that is where the craziness began.

Many people started asking Layla about the cute samurai and the movie he was being featured in. The tweet had received over 44,000 retweets and 1.1 million likes at the time of writing. While some asked, “What is this glorious thing and where can I watch it?” others were curious about the plot asking questions like, “why did he have to kill the cat? who would do such a thing?” Here are some of the reactions that followed the tweet.

