This cat-loving Japanese Samurai has taken social media by storm, and people can’t stop drooling

“What is this glorious thing and where can I watch it?” were some of the responses on Twitter. (Source: Rabbitlayla/Twitter) “What is this glorious thing and where can I watch it?” were some of the responses on Twitter. (Source: Rabbitlayla/Twitter)

Social media is an unpredictable arena and anything from an adorable kitten to a blue-eyed chaiwala can become a sensation. A recent addition to the list is a character Kyutaro from a Japanese movie titled Neko Zamurai, which was aired a couple of years back. The character, who is a samurai, is hired by a dog-loving gang to kill their rival’s beloved cat. However, when Kyutaro sees the cat, he is unable to do the job assigned to him and refuses to kill the cat.

This storyline came to light when Layla, who goes by the username Rabbitlayla on Twitter, shared the plot line on social media. In her tweet, she wrote, “This was a real show in Japan about a Samurai who refused to kill a cat he was hired to kill. I had to post the extremely good promo gallery for Twitter.” Along with the post, she shared some pictures of the character and that is where the craziness began.

This was a real show in Japan about a Samurai who refused to kill a cat he was hired to kill. I had to post the extremely good promo gallery for Twitter. pic.twitter.com/122PrHP7C0 — Layla (@rabbitlayla) February 28, 2018

Many people started asking Layla about the cute samurai and the movie he was being featured in. The tweet had received over 44,000 retweets and 1.1 million likes at the time of writing. While some asked, “What is this glorious thing and where can I watch it?” others were curious about the plot asking questions like, “why did he have to kill the cat? who would do such a thing?” Here are some of the reactions that followed the tweet.

What is this glorious thing and where can I watch it? — Meryl Stenhouse (@merylstenhouse) February 28, 2018

WHATS THE NAME OF THE SHOW PLEASE — Aditi (@Adril9596) February 28, 2018

why did he have to kill the cat? who would do such a thing?! — your drunk uncle (@sniffmypiss) February 28, 2018

Okay that’s cute and all, but who would hire a SAMURAI to kill a smol cat?? — Asma Abalkhail 🌌 (@AsmxAbalkhail) March 4, 2018

This is not mine but yaaaaaaa well pic.twitter.com/rZrZv1s7QU — mbong 🦊 (@senandikataksa) March 6, 2018

Cutest samurai ever 👀 — barbarab1833 (@barbarab1833) March 6, 2018

Im in love already please let’s watch — ★ ✰ Maisy ★ ✰ (@oneradcunt) March 4, 2018

Don’t talk to me or my son EVER again pic.twitter.com/81qkVPMKKh — Poppy (@coolcatmum) February 28, 2018

What do you think about the samurai? Tell us in the comments section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd