This British artist’s tributes to celebrities who passed away in 2016 is beautiful

Now with Carrie ‘Princess Leia’ Fisher’s mother Debbie Reynolds death, coming only a day after hers, it is official — we had it going really tough in 2016. In addition to Fisher, the likes of legendary personalities David Bowie, George Michael, Prince, Gene Wilder, Neil Gaiman, Harper Lee, Muhammad Ali to name a few, passed away this year, after giving a generation and more of us beautiful music, movies, books and memories to sustain on. While the social media was flooded with condolences and messages mourning the unprecedented loss of such talent, there’s one post that is gaining much attention on the Internet.

British artist Chris Barker paid his respects to the dead of 2016, and used the iconic cover art of Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. According to The Independent, he began building the image on the night of the US election. At that moment, all he had on the image was a “Make America Great Again” hat. A version of the image began to trend on social media in November, but after Carrie Fisher’s death, Barker added a hologram of Fisher from her film Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977).

In addition to the celebrities, he has also added personal images to the collection. He has added a French Horn located to the left of the 2016 drum, in remembrance of his friend Jim who died in 2016 and was a great French Horn player.

