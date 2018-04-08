This boss’ reply to his employee who was late for work for first time is winning hearts online!

In a Imgur post her boss described how the employee was late for first time in six years! (Representational photo/ Thinkstock images) In a Imgur post her boss described how the employee was late for first time in six years! (Representational photo/ Thinkstock images)

Let’s face it, most of us have a love-hate relationship with our bosses. While a good boss can make your day in office a decent one, sometimes inspiring you, the other kind can often force you to hate work. We all have our share of good and bad days with them. And if in the world there was a competition for a good boss, then one who presented his employees cars and houses as Diwali bonus, is surely a winner. But often you can win hearts even by not doing so much but taking notice what they do every day. So, one such boss is winning hearts online after he rewarded his employee with a sweet gift after she was late for work. Well, to be fair, it was the first time the employee was late for work in last six years!

As it happened, Jenn was late for her work and she texted her boss to inform him. As it was really unusual for her to be late, her boss enquired if everything was alright. To which the woman had the most adorable excuse. She said, “Yes. My dog was sleeping and looked really cute. I spent some time taking pictures of him instead of getting ready.” sharing an adorable photo of the pup.

And in most cases, while some bosses would have been furious, her boss wasn’t. In fact, the little one melted his heart too and he decided to give her tickets to a baseball game to take her furbaby!

Yes, Imgur user CainMolir posted the screenshot of his conversation with Jenn and people just loved it. In a post titled, “Just trying to be a good boss” Molir noted the elderly female employee was just late by 11 mins! So, you can understand why so much of love.

And as people really wanted to clarify, about her extremely astute punctuality record, he wrote, “I looked it up, and yes, this was the first time Jenn has been late in nearly six years. She missed work one other time in her nearly eight-year career with us, and that was when her son had his wisdom teeth removed about nine months into her employment.”

Just trying to be a good boss.

And when some thought it was not fair on the part of “Miller” to do the extra work, the boss also informed he received reward too. “I bought him Chipotle for the extra work.”

