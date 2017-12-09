This man BRUTALLY shuts down a RACIST woman who couldn’t believe he stood in ‘first class’ queue

The man also apologised to the woman publicly as he didn’t expect his post to go viral. (Source: Emmit Eclass Walker/Facebook) The man also apologised to the woman publicly as he didn’t expect his post to go viral. (Source: Emmit Eclass Walker/Facebook)

Discriminating people on the basis of caste, colour, creed or religion has been a prominent issue all across the globe. In another such shocking incident, a racist white woman couldn’t believe that a black man was standing in the “first class” queue at the airport. “Excuse me, I believe you may be in the wrong place you need to let us thru (sic). This line is for priority boarding,” she told him. Sharing the incident on his Facebook account, Emmit Walker posted the entire conversation along with a picture and captioned it, “This lady is funny lmao!”

Reportedly, Walker was waiting to board a plane at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in DC to head to the Dominican Republic for his birthday on Tuesday. While the woman wanted to cut him off the line, the man smartly took her down with his brutal response. Although he put up the conversation online, little did he know that the post would go viral. It collected more than 741,000 likes and over 260,000 shares, at the time of writing.

Read the original post here.

“Her: excuse me i believe you may be in the wrong place you need to let us thru. This line is for priority boarding

Me: priority meaning first class correct?

Her: Yes…now excuse me they will call y’all after we board

Me: you can relax ma’am I’m in the right spot, been here longer, so you can board after me

Her: he must be military or something, but we paid for our seats so he still should have to wait

Me: nope to big to ever be in anybodies military. I’m just a nigga with money

Everybody waiting in line: starts to clap lmao.”

However, after his post went viral, Walker took to social media again to apologise for making the unidentified woman’s photo public. Penning down a long apology on Instagram, he wrote: “When I posted that post on Facebook I didn’t expect all that to come from it. I can honestly name the four or five people i thought would comment with something funny, and that will be it. This racist stuff is definitely a issue but this is not the solution to that issue. It brings me no joy waking up in paradise to for my 37 bday and knowing that woman might be going threw hell. The story was definitely real, just like this issue is definitely real, but i now know that I myself should of handled it another way, or left it how it was, and not shared it publicly.”

“When dealing with people i always try to stay on the side of right, so to make sure I never do anybody wrong, I try to always put myself in that persons shoes, and ask how would I feel if that person did this to me, and if I was her this morning i would be a total wreak today, and that doesn’t help this situation, or her…it only makes them more angry, and bring more drama…SO I WOULD LIKE TO APOLOGIZE AGAIN TO THE WOMAN I HAD THIS ENCOUNTER WITH YESTERDAY. NO MATTER HOW WRONG YOUR ACTIONS YOU DON’T DESERVE THIS. I BELIEVE IF YOU CAN’T HELP NOBODY AT THE VERY LEAST YOU SHOULD NEVER DO ANYTHING TO HURT THEM,” he also added.

Check out his Instagram post here along with a video that he shared.

What do you think of the entire fiasco? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

