This adorable portrait of Bhutan’s Crown Prince released for his upcoming first birthday is melting hearts on Internet

Bhutan’s Crown Prince Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck features in a new portrait in the February cover of a calendar to celebrate his first birthday. (Source: Yellow) Bhutan’s Crown Prince Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck features in a new portrait in the February cover of a calendar to celebrate his first birthday. (Source: Yellow)

When it comes to royal babies, it’s mostly Britain’s Prince George and Princess Charollete who have hogged the limelight on the Internet with their cuteness. But now, little-crowned prince of Bhutan has taken the virtual world by storm with his cuteness and smile.

To celebrate the little highness’ first birthday on February 5 this year, the palace has released a new image of the chubby Prince, and the Internet can’t have enough of it! The picture released by the Bhutanese website Yellow, run by the royal media department, said the photo will “melt your heart,” and the world can’t agree more.

For the 2017 New Year’s calendar, the royal family was photographed together at Lingkana Palace where they reside.(Source: Yellow) For the 2017 New Year’s calendar, the royal family was photographed together at Lingkana Palace where they reside.(Source: Yellow)

Bhutan’s youngest royal, Crown Prince Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck has adorned the February edition of a desktop calendar. The best part is the calendar is available for free download! Yes, we understand the excitement.

Holding a yellow toy car and wearing a regal-looking yellow striped robe, the chubby prince is surely winning hearts.

The Crown Prince, His Royal Highness The Gyalsey, is the first child born to King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema, who are known as the Dragon King and Dragon Queen.

To celebrate the completion of the tenth year of the King’s reign, this royal family portrait was taken at the palace. (Source: Yellow) To celebrate the completion of the tenth year of the King’s reign, this royal family portrait was taken at the palace. (Source: Yellow)

February is a special month in the Himalayan country as it celebrates its new year, Losar on February 27. And even the King celebrates his birthday on February 21. To celebrate all the joyous occasions, the month’s cover is quite special for its people.

But this is not the first time the royal kid has melted our hearts with his cuteness overdose. He has earlier featured in calendars too. The website released its 2017 New Year calendar with a delightful family portrait of the royal family, in which the little one is seen playing with the King.

For its 2016 September cover, the little prince also featured solo and the palace statement said it was “touching to see him already begin to carry out Royal Duties.”(Source: Yellow) For its 2016 September cover, the little prince also featured solo and the palace statement said it was “touching to see him already begin to carry out Royal Duties.”(Source: Yellow)

The little one also appeared on the website’s calendar covers last year for several months, and you can’t miss out the ones for the month of September (his other solo appearance) and the adorable July cover, where he is seen amid green farming pastures on his father’s lap.

For the July cover, the King and the Prince were photographed in a field of maize in Dungkhar, Lhuentse where the little one was introduced to the people. (Source: Yellow) For the July cover, the King and the Prince were photographed in a field of maize in Dungkhar, Lhuentse where the little one was introduced to the people. (Source: Yellow)

Apart from calendars, his mother Queen Jetsun Pema too shared some of his sweet pictures in December while the country was celebrating 109th National Day in Trongsa.

To celebrate the birth of the first Royal Child to the King and the Queen, 108,000 saplings were planted in the tiny mountain Kingdom, which is the world’s most eco-friendly and carbon-negative country.

