This 87-yr-old grandma dressed as Olenna Tyrell from ‘Game of Thrones’ has taken the Internet by storm

Game of Thrones has a large fan following around the globe and surely, age is no factor, when it comes to fans loving the show. Recently, an 87-year-old woman was spotted at the Dragon Con 2017 festival dressed as Olenna Tyrell aka Queen of Thorns in Atlanta, Georgia — and people lost all their calm.

The elderly woman, dressed in a teal outfit, sat on an Iron Throne attached to her wheelchair donning a wine-up with a Highgarden cocktail ring. Her impersonation at the cosplay event was simply on point. And to slay further, she was seen wearing “Deal with it” thug life glasses and holding an “It was me” placard. It was an apt tribute to the iconic scene where Olenna Tyrell tells Jaime Lannister it was she, not Tyrion Lannister, who poisoned his son King Joffrey right before drinking the poison that gave her a painless death.

Known for her wit and sarcasm, Olenna Tyrell is quite a significant character of George RR Martin’s novel and the HBO’s show, in which actress Diana Rigg essayed the role. As fans were disappointed with her death this season, the Lady Olenna cosplayer also held up a sign that read, “Not dead yet.”

The woman has been identified as Beverly, a resident of Georgia, and according to a report by Buzzfeed, she has been participating in the cosplay event for some years now.

Other cosplayers at the event were superexcited to see the grandma being such an avid GOT fan and were floored by her zeal and enthusiasm. Many stopped and photographed her and soon her pics from the event started doing rounds on both Instagram and Twitter. While many agreed it gave goals for life, others were way too impressed with her thug life glasses.

Goals: This 85 year old at #DragonCon17. Cosplay for life! pic.twitter.com/jsgfdhEBnU — Noelle K. Adams (@pfangirl) September 2, 2017

This is the GREATEST cosplay. pic.twitter.com/iPfYmqYwOi — capitalchick (@acapitalchick) September 2, 2017

I missed her wearing her deal with it glasses, but I also got this- which I think is also rad. pic.twitter.com/zFyFNJ8QTc — Some call me Tim (@TheAbyssOfWhoa) September 3, 2017

I was there at the parade. She was awesome!!!! Definitely goals pic.twitter.com/tFYTxYVIn9 — teachlove_09 (@wonderweaver12) September 5, 2017

Makes it even MORE awesome IMO 😱 Not a lot of ppl live that long, much less are active enough to go to cons! This is AWESOME! ❤️ — Wolfofthenyght (@Wolfofthenyght) September 3, 2017

Lady Olenna Tyrell Cosplay!🌷

“Tell Cersei It Was Me.”#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/1u8CJ15ZdN — Daenerys Targaryen (@Daenerys_GOT) September 3, 2017

This Grandma is so COOL!! Can I be her grandchildren? I’LL BE HER MARGAERY — Gabry (@Gabry_6798) September 3, 2017

I wish i could be that cool when i get older 😍😍😍😍 — Sara Cin (@sara_cin) September 3, 2017

YOU are a LEGEND — Alison McGill (@irelanddreamer1) September 3, 2017

And when this cool granny came to know she has become an Internet sensation, her reaction was way too adorable.

Isn’t it inspiring? Well, it’s never too late to try out something new!

