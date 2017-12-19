This 7-year-old’s letter to Santa Claus asking for a blanket and food has left the Internet teary-eyed

While kids around us might have already made lists of gifts to ask from their Santa, it is this one letter by a seven-year-old from a Texas school that is touching hearts on the Internet. (Source: File Photo, Ruth Espiricueta/Facebook) While kids around us might have already made lists of gifts to ask from their Santa, it is this one letter by a seven-year-old from a Texas school that is touching hearts on the Internet. (Source: File Photo, Ruth Espiricueta/Facebook)

While December means Christmas and New Year celebrations and family reunions for all of us, for children it is also about Santa Claus, who is going to shower them with gifts after having kept a check on them all through the year. While kids around us might have already made lists of gifts to ask from their Santa, it is this one letter by a seven-year-old from a Texas school that is touching hearts on the Internet.

The two-lined letter was shared by Ruth Espiricueta, a teacher at Monte Cristo Elementary, the school the first-grader goes to. Written in tiny sprawling letters, the letter addressing “Dear Santa Claus” read thus — “I have binde good this day. This Christmas I would like a ball and a food. I need a blanket. (sic)” Probably indicating how he/she has been good this day, the child asked for food, blanket and a ball. Espiricueta shared the letter on Facebook saying “This makes me very sad. When your students ask for food, blankets, or a bed instead of toys?? As a teacher it breaks my heart when I hear them ask for things that we sometimes take for granted. Hopefully I will be able to fulfill at least one of their Christmas wishes.”

As soon as she shared the post on Facebook, people on the Internet rushed in to help, as is evident from the comments. While some offered blankets, others asked if they could share toys and other materials for the little ones. Except for a few ‘rotten apples’ who thought of this as an opportunity to poke fun at those who were trying to help the kids. “10-1 it is a single mother who can’t even support herself, but decided to have a child and hide it from the father and/or is on drugs,” “I’ve yet to understand how all these women can keep have children and they can’t even provide for them. When you lay down with a man and spread your legs to have a good time, just remember Planned Parent Hood, don’t they give free birth-control?” were some of them.

The teacher went ahead and wrote a thank you note later to all those who have reached out to her with help. She wrote: “Thank you so much to all for caring for all students at Monte Cristo Elementary and making sure their needs are met. Our amazing students make us amazing teachers. There is so much joy in my heart to see all the love and support towards our school from all over the world. I am trying very hard to get to everyone’s messages. Thank you again and many blessings. Merry Christmas and a Happy and Prosperous New Year.”

