This 19-yr-old’s explanation to her professor for late submission is hilarious (take pointers!)

While assignments and dissertations are mostly no fun to do, what’s even worse is missing deadlines and earning the wrath of the professors. Yes, whatever that we have going for us on the side, missing the deadline to submit a project or assignment has never made things better. History has shown us that more often than not, an excuse or even a legit-sounding explanation does no good once the submission date has passed.

But a 19-year-old student of Ohio State University decided to try explaining to her professor why she missed the date and in the most painstakingly honest way as possible! So much so, it wasn’t a lot of time before Twitter users began sending her undivided love and support.

Rachel Harriman, in a letter to her professor explaining why she couldn’t submit her synopsis on time, wrote how she had an unexpected break up with her boyfriend. She further explained that she was a “complete, unfocused mess” and let the “time consuming hiccup” to affect her “Sunday productivity”.

Further, like the responsible student that she seemed to be, she wrote how this will not happen again, because she was no longer “in a relationship” and will not have anybody to break up with her the coming weekend!

She later posted a screenshot of the letter on Twitter, instantly garnering love and support from other Twitter users. Sample some of them here.

Reportedly, her professor understood her situation and even gave her a B-plus grade on the assignment.

Closer home, the story will remind you of two Delhi University girls’ hilarious letter asking permission for a night out that went viral.

