This 10-yr-old girl’s interview with her cat is going viral, and it has an important message

The little girl’s father shared the handwritten interview on Twitter and cat owners are loving it. (Source: @MrPaulDuane/ Twitter, Pixabay) The little girl’s father shared the handwritten interview on Twitter and cat owners are loving it. (Source: @MrPaulDuane/ Twitter, Pixabay)

Children love fantasy and often in their innocence talk more ardently to their toys and pets than family members or friends. One such adorable conversation of 10-year-old Gabi Duane with her cat, Coco, is going viral and people can’t stop talking how sassy the feline is!

Little Gabi interviewed Coco on where she could pet her furry friend. But it seems Coco is very clear and particular about her preferences. Coco and Gabi’s interesting back-and-forth conversation was written on a piece of paper and her dad decided to share the note on Twitter. Posting the handwritten note, her father, Paul Duane from Ireland, a writer-director himself, wrote: “My kid did an interview with her cat.”

The interview is a perfect guide for those who have no idea about petting a cat. Although Coco is fine with a pat on his head and back, he retorts with “ABSOLUTELY NOT!” when asked about tail. And if you think cats love to purr when patted on the belly, think again — as Coco clearly states, “YOU-ARE-FORBIDDEN-TO-EVER-TOUCH-MY-TUMMY”.

The note since then has left many amused with the tweet getting more than 61,000 retweets, at the time of writing. It even garnered over 1 lakh retweets.

Read their full conversation here:

My kid did an interview with her cat pic.twitter.com/PCdnBTiRNs — Paul (father of the more famous Gabi) Duane (@MrPaulDuane) December 4, 2017

Tweeple loved the interview and even asked for Coco’s picture and wanted to know how Gabi reacted to the news that she is now famous. To which she had another brilliant answer and thought she might one day become more famous than Jane Austen!

I told her & she said “maybe I’ll be more famous than Jane Austen!” — Paul (father of the more famous Gabi) Duane (@MrPaulDuane) December 4, 2017

For those asking, here’s a bad photo of Coco (she’s impossible to photograph) pic.twitter.com/9K3bc182QD — Paul (father of the more famous Gabi) Duane (@MrPaulDuane) December 5, 2017

Here’s how Twitterati showed their love and many thought she could be an author in future. A few others also highlighted how it highlights the need for consent.

Great story she is going to be a great author. — George Elliott (@gelliott2003) December 8, 2017

Great idea! She can do a little mini series on Twitter, than she’ll be an author 😊👍 — MagCal (@MaggieCal28) December 8, 2017

This is me. We have cats and one of them finally let me pet her head. Everywhere else is strictly prohibited. — Arline Ramirez (@beatingennui) December 7, 2017

I identify with Coco 😆 — Helena Handbasket, First of Her Name (@HellaHandbasket) December 7, 2017

Best interview ever 😂 — ZionLostChild (@Vieleicht) December 7, 2017

She definitely has a future in writing! This is awesome! She’s a natural and has a great sense of humor with the timing on point! Would love to see more of her writing! — Kay Chambers (@racemkay) December 4, 2017

That kid basically got consent down pat tho. — Kimberly A.C. Wilson (@kacw) December 5, 2017

I love this! What a wise daughter to know that touching requires asking first. Lucky Coco! — Kathy Cronin (@KathyCronin007) December 6, 2017

I get the feeling Coco has previously told the 10-yr-old in no uncertain terms where it’s OK to pet her. The cat has trained the kid. http://t.co/YtyoGeNavW — R. S. S. (@_R_S_S_) December 6, 2017

Get consent. And no means no. Lessons learned early! — Sandra S. Westfall (@sswestfall) December 5, 2017

I had an issue determining if the kid was writing these things because she didn’t feel comfortable about being touched or if she really interviewed her cat and was just educated enough to know where not to be touched. After reading more of the thread, I chose the latter. Nice :) — Rhonda Rondeau (@RhondaRondeau) December 6, 2017

She perfectly captures the cat attitude! Storming out of an interview is SOOOooooo cat. You’d never see a dog do that. — Peter J Pierre (@PJPsych) December 5, 2017

This is something I would write if I’m honest. 😅😅😅 I belly laughed. — Cinderellimouse (@Cinderellimouse) December 5, 2017

The kid nailed it! I think all Cats would answer like Coco😂 — Krisha880 (@krisha880) December 5, 2017

This is the best thing I’ve read today. A future in writing. — Laura Lee (@GlasgaeLauraLee) December 4, 2017

My cat would just use two very foul words for all of those questions 😂 — Gemma Hogan △⃒⃘ ⚯͛ (@Gemma7586) December 4, 2017

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd