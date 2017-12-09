Top Stories

This 10-yr-old girl’s interview with her cat is going viral, and it has an important message

The interview is a perfect guide for those who have no idea about petting a cat. While many have found the conversation hilarious and have lauded little Gabi's writing skills, there were others who noted how this interview stresses the importance about consent.

December 9, 2017
cat, pets, children interview funny, consent, virat girl cat interview, kids importance of consent, indian express The little girl’s father shared the handwritten interview on Twitter and cat owners are loving it. (Source: @MrPaulDuane/ Twitter, Pixabay)
Children love fantasy and often in their innocence talk more ardently to their toys and pets than family members or friends. One such adorable conversation of 10-year-old Gabi Duane with her cat, Coco, is going viral and people can’t stop talking how sassy the feline is!

Little Gabi interviewed Coco on where she could pet her furry friend. But it seems Coco is very clear and particular about her preferences. Coco and Gabi’s interesting back-and-forth conversation was written on a piece of paper and her dad decided to share the note on Twitter. Posting the handwritten note, her father, Paul Duane from Ireland, a writer-director himself, wrote: “My kid did an interview with her cat.”

The interview is a perfect guide for those who have no idea about petting a cat. Although Coco is fine with a pat on his head and back, he retorts with “ABSOLUTELY NOT!” when asked about tail. And if you think cats love to purr when patted on the belly, think again — as Coco clearly states, “YOU-ARE-FORBIDDEN-TO-EVER-TOUCH-MY-TUMMY”.

The note since then has left many amused with the tweet getting more than 61,000 retweets, at the time of writing. It even garnered over 1 lakh retweets.

Read their full conversation here:

Tweeple loved the interview and even asked for Coco’s picture and wanted to know how Gabi reacted to the news that she is now famous. To which she had another brilliant answer and thought she might one day become more famous than Jane Austen!

Here’s how Twitterati showed their love and many thought she could be an author in future. A few others also highlighted how it highlights the need for consent.

