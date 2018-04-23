Follow Us:
Monday, April 23, 2018
Royal Baby: Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcome a baby boy, and Twitterati CANNOT keep calm

Royal baby birth: 'Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well,' tweeted Kensington Palace.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 23, 2018 6:45:50 pm
After the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton was rushed to St Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London on Monday, she gave birth to the third royal baby, a boy, on Tuesday (April 23). The 36-year-old Duchess was taken by road to the Lindo Wing of the hospital from Kensington Palace and was accompanied by the Duke of Cambridge. The arrival of the baby boy has, unsurprisingly, sent Internet users across the world into a tizzy of excitement. People took to the micro-blogging site to extend their congratulations to the royal couple. Many went a step ahead and started guessing the name of the newborn. Albert and Henry seem to be the most guessed names on the Internet meanwhile, as the rest of the world waits with bated breaths to see the first glimpses of the royal newborn.

The social media team of the Kensington Palace tweeted out to people waiting for the birth of the royal baby in anticipation: “Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.”

Here are the congratulatory tweets that the news has brought in, on the micro-blogging site.

