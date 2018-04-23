Royal Baby: Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcome a baby boy, and Twitterati CANNOT keep calm

Royal baby birth: Kate Middleton, the 36-year-old Duchess, was admitted to St Mary’s Hospital on Monday. (Source: File Photo) Royal baby birth: Kate Middleton, the 36-year-old Duchess, was admitted to St Mary’s Hospital on Monday. (Source: File Photo)

After the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton was rushed to St Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London on Monday, she gave birth to the third royal baby, a boy, on Tuesday (April 23). The 36-year-old Duchess was taken by road to the Lindo Wing of the hospital from Kensington Palace and was accompanied by the Duke of Cambridge. The arrival of the baby boy has, unsurprisingly, sent Internet users across the world into a tizzy of excitement. People took to the micro-blogging site to extend their congratulations to the royal couple. Many went a step ahead and started guessing the name of the newborn. Albert and Henry seem to be the most guessed names on the Internet meanwhile, as the rest of the world waits with bated breaths to see the first glimpses of the royal newborn.

The social media team of the Kensington Palace tweeted out to people waiting for the birth of the royal baby in anticipation: “Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.”

Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018

Here are the congratulatory tweets that the news has brought in, on the micro-blogging site.

odds on this being the new royal baby name? pic.twitter.com/mJAhYWcXnZ — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) April 23, 2018

BREAKING: It’s a boy! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have welcomed their third child – He arrived at 11.01am and weighed 8lb 7oz 👶🏻#RoyalBaby pic.twitter.com/sNV2bShQhB — Ladbrokes (@Ladbrokes) April 23, 2018

Congratulations to Prince William and Kate Middleton! It’s a boy! ❤ #royalbaby — DJ (@DanicaPiedad) April 23, 2018

Congratulations to Prince William and Catherine on the birth of thier baby boy 👶🏻 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉 #WilliamAndCatherine #RoyalBaby # — Sonya Music Fan (@sonya1963) April 23, 2018

Love me a Royal Baby. — Caitlin (@CaitoGrace) April 23, 2018

Congratulations #Williamandkate on your beautiful royal baby boy. And a smaller congrats Harry and soon to be wife. — KOTUG (@APolyanchek) April 23, 2018

It’s a boy ! I call dibs on the name … I bet it’s going to be called Prince Henry 👑 #KateMiddleton #RoyalBaby #RoyalBabyName #DuchessOfCambridge — Santi Pokar (@CaptTamagochi) April 23, 2018

So The Duchess Of Cambridge given birth to a boy. Apparently Prince Albert is one of the possible names – I think that has a certain ‘ring’ to it… 🤔🤭😆 #RoyalBaby — 🤣 The Dad Joke Man 😉 (@DadJokeMan) April 23, 2018

royal baby will be called arthur #royalbaby — David bough (@futurestrader05) April 23, 2018

Welcome new little prince <3<3 #royalbaby — royal milk tea (@Milkiky_) April 23, 2018

