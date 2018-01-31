Want to QUIT your job? These sassy RESIGNATION letters will motivate you

Tired of following the same routine? Here’s some motivation to resign from your boring job. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Tired of following the same routine? Here’s some motivation to resign from your boring job. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

The monotony of 9-to-5 jobs are destroying sleep cycles and increasing anxiety levels for most of the urban youth. To beat the stress, people either switch jobs sooner than expected or quit their jobs to travel or write! Are you feeling the pressure to get out of the corporate circle too, and fantasising about different ways to quit your job?

While most people hand over their resignation letters politely and leave the company on good terms, others tend to explode it on their bosses’ heads in a rather peculiar way. Remember that rogue Twitter employee who ended his last day of work by deactivating President Donald Trump‘s Twitter account? Even though it was down for just 11 minutes, it counted as some glorious minutes for the employee.

Instead of searching “resignation letter” or “one-month notice letter” on the Internet, follow the footsteps of these crazy employees. Scroll down to check out some sassy resignation letters posted by people on social media and get your dose of motivation.

So, my brother-in-law has resigned from his 9-to-5 job in spectacular fashion. Jerry Maguire meets Masterchef. pic.twitter.com/4JB1gPp1kj — stu jackson (@flackhackjack) April 16, 2013

The Chipotle in downtown State College is closed after employees left this note about sweatshops pic.twitter.com/bwF3FRDpBt — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) September 10, 2014

(Source: Imgur) (Source: Imgur)

(Source: gahdzuks/Imgur) (Source: gahdzuks/Imgur)

(Source: SpikeBoyBebop/Imgur) (Source: SpikeBoyBebop/Imgur)

(Source: Girlofgodsbadday/Imgur) (Source: Girlofgodsbadday/Imgur)

(Source: ThrowAwayByTheBay/Imgur) (Source: ThrowAwayByTheBay/Imgur)

(Source: assumetehposition/Imgur) (Source: assumetehposition/Imgur)

(Source: Slappyjay/Imgur) (Source: Slappyjay/Imgur)

(Source: peaceman582/Imgur) (Source: peaceman582/Imgur)

So, which one was your favourite? Share it in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd