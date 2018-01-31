Latest News

Want to QUIT your job? These sassy RESIGNATION letters will motivate you

Are you bored of your 9-to-5 job and keep fantasising about your last day at work? Here are some quirky resignations that may motivate you to quit your job and live your life the way you wish to!

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Updated: January 31, 2018 3:28 pm
funny ways to quit your job, bizarre resignation letters, weird ways to quit jobs, people quit job in style, weird news, indian express, indian express news Tired of following the same routine? Here’s some motivation to resign from your boring job. (Source: Thinkstock Images)
The monotony of 9-to-5 jobs are destroying sleep cycles and increasing anxiety levels for most of the urban youth. To beat the stress, people either switch jobs sooner than expected or quit their jobs to travel or write! Are you feeling the pressure to get out of the corporate circle too, and fantasising about different ways to quit your job?

While most people hand over their resignation letters politely and leave the company on good terms, others tend to explode it on their bosses’ heads in a rather peculiar way. Remember that rogue Twitter employee who ended his last day of work by deactivating President Donald Trump‘s Twitter account? Even though it was down for just 11 minutes, it counted as some glorious minutes for the employee.

Instead of searching “resignation letter” or “one-month notice letter” on the Internet, follow the footsteps of these crazy employees. Scroll down to check out some sassy resignation letters posted by people on social media and get your dose of motivation.

funny ways to quit your job, bizarre resignation letters, weird ways to quit jobs (Source: Imgur) funny ways to quit your job, bizarre resignation letters, weird ways to quit jobs (Source: gahdzuks/Imgur) funny ways to quit your job, bizarre resignation letters, weird ways to quit jobs (Source: SpikeBoyBebop/Imgur)

funny ways to quit your job, bizarre resignation letters, weird ways to quit jobs

funny ways to quit your job, bizarre resignation letters, weird ways to quit jobs (Source: Girlofgodsbadday/Imgur) funny ways to quit your job, bizarre resignation letters, weird ways to quit jobs (Source: ThrowAwayByTheBay/Imgur) funny ways to quit your job, bizarre resignation letters, weird ways to quit jobs (Source: assumetehposition/Imgur) funny ways to quit your job, bizarre resignation letters, weird ways to quit jobs (Source: Slappyjay/Imgur) (Source: peaceman582/Imgur)

So, which one was your favourite? Share it in the comments below.

  1. Kumar Shekhar
    Jan 31, 2018 at 4:04 pm
    The Pop-up window one is awesome...though I would have thrown in a trozan or two with this... -)
