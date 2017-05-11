These Mother’s Day cards are celebrating immigrant, Muslim mothers because ‘mamahood is not one size fits all’

Forward Together is creating beautiful and heart-touching e-cards celebrating immigrants, Muslim mothers, motherhood of all forms and types.(Source: Forward Together/Facebook) Forward Together is creating beautiful and heart-touching e-cards celebrating immigrants, Muslim mothers, motherhood of all forms and types.(Source: Forward Together/Facebook)

This year, Mother’s Day is being celebrated in many countries on May 14. While a lot of us are busy planning to surprise our moms, cook for her or take her out to a movie or a spa day, Forward Together, an NGO based out of California, is celebrating the day in a unique way. Each year, the organisation builds a unique theme to celebrate ‘Mamas Day’. This year, they are creating beautiful and heart-touching e-cards celebrating immigrants, Muslim mothers, motherhood of all forms and types.

The sixth edition of ‘Mamas Day’, like the others, originate from their Strong Families Network and is focusing on ensuring that families across the world have access to their rights and important basic resources that would help them survive. Their aim is to venerate the love of our mothers who represent and describe our families in the best of ways.

ALSO READ | Last-minute Mother’s Day gift ideas that are doable and thoughtful

Check out some of the e-cards here.

Of their many cards, the ones featured on their Facebook page will not fail to move you. While one of the cards show a little boy lying comforted and safe next to his mother’s warmth, another shows a happy family — with a father, a mother holding their child and playing with a butterfly.

Another beautiful card shows a mother, lovingly running her hand through her son’s curls, holding him close to her bosom, with the words “I am because we are” written on the top of it.

A rather important aspect of ‘Mamas cards’ is that the illustrations feature mothers of all colour, race and ethnicity.

This projection is in harmony with their ideology that ‘mamahood is not one size fits all.’ While on one hand, the social ostracisation that immigrants and Muslim community members are subjected continues to rise, with even the US President’s efforts to convert an impending ban on immigrants into a law, this initiative comes as a whiff of fresh hope.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd