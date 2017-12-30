2017’s aww-dorable proposals that went viral

These public proposals were a hit on social media in 2017. (Source: Twitter) These public proposals were a hit on social media in 2017. (Source: Twitter)

“Will you marry me?” Countless girls wait for this question to be popped to them and countless guys freak out even at the thought of it. With social media becoming a prominent part of our lives, even a marriage proposal is no longer a personal affair. No matter how sweet, simple or over-elaborated your proposal was everyone is going to ask you “how he proposed?” story for the rest of your life.

We bring to you a list of heartwarming proposals of 2017 that left social media awestruck. This list will surely make your girl go dreamy for their big day and will also inspire you with better ideas. Because if you are going to do it then better do it in style.

Hmmmm what could that destination be? pic.twitter.com/WtIyfgtnNo — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) November 10, 2017

A beautiful moment captured by @MMAjunkiePer. Alexander Gustafsson proposed to his girlfriend and she said yes. #UFCStockholm pic.twitter.com/avIpMDzRFt — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) May 28, 2017

A surprise #Smashville proposal with a little help from Viktor Arvidsson! Congrats to @littlemorgan93 & @cmpayne72 on the engagement! 💍 pic.twitter.com/R0myZHMVdT — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) December 3, 2017

Say yes to the #Ashes. He put a 💍 on it at the Gabba’s Pool Deck. pic.twitter.com/k0p9pbUd4R — Wide World of Sports (@wwos) November 24, 2017

VIDEO: Canadian sailor steps off his ship after six months overseas and… pic.twitter.com/Ljd2SEOCRP — Brett Ruskin (@Brett_CBC) July 17, 2017

He wanted to propose using Netflix. So we called in a few friends. pic.twitter.com/LvkVIeymfd — Netflix US (@netflix) December 18, 2017

Cardi B & Offset Are Officially Engaged 💍 pic.twitter.com/zBDcOl5TRe — HĪP MAGAZINE (@HIPWEEKLY) October 28, 2017

Though it’s quite courageous for people to go for public proposals these men really ace the act with subtlety and perfection. Moreover, it is a handbook for couples who are willing to solidify their relationship and take it to another level.

