2017’s aww-dorable proposals that went viral

Thinking of popping the question? These men in 2017 have set the bar high so let's look back at few heartwarming wedding proposals of the year.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 30, 2017 1:19 pm
best proposal of 2017, cute proposals 2017, public proposals of 2017 These public proposals were a hit on social media in 2017. (Source: Twitter)
“Will you marry me?” Countless girls wait for this question to be popped to them and countless guys freak out even at the thought of it. With social media becoming a prominent part of our lives, even a marriage proposal is no longer a personal affair. No matter how sweet, simple or over-elaborated your proposal was everyone is going to ask you “how he proposed?” story for the rest of your life.

We bring to you a list of heartwarming proposals of 2017 that left social media awestruck. This list will surely make your girl go dreamy for their big day and will also inspire you with better ideas. Because if you are going to do it then better do it in style.

Though it’s quite courageous for people to go for public proposals these men really ace the act with subtlety and perfection. Moreover, it is a handbook for couples who are willing to solidify their relationship and take it to another level.

