These desi versions of ‘This Could Be Us’ memes will leave ROFL-ing

What suddenly grabs the attention of Twitterati is hard to gauge. From turning ordinary images hilarious with funny captions to creating an unusual jokes trend like Kids, Adults and Legend — the microblogging site always comes up with something uncannily entertaining. And as if the ‘If you Don’t Love me’ memes were not already hilariously relatable taking a jibe on those who couldn’t stick together in love owing to hardships, there is another set of memes doing rounds commenting about love. Dominating Twitterverse this time are the ‘This Could Be Us’ memes, where people are posting a photo of ‘perfect’ couple with a caption that describes what prevents the hypothetical situation from becoming a reality.

Although, the trend is quite old and originally originated way back in 2016 and back then it created a huge trend with the hashtag, #ThisCouldBeUsButYouPlayin. The original trend is often attributed to 2012 Manio song “This Could Be Us,” where the phrase was heard in the chorus.

But it seems our desi users have suddenly chanced upon it only recently and now the trend has made a comeback in a desi version. And naturally, Indians and Pakistani users are sharing their paradoxical situations with ‘This Could Be Us Lekin’.

Sample these:

This could be us, lekin mera wordplay itna acha nahin hai pic.twitter.com/88FYyhJf5g — σcєαn (@oceansharma) April 18, 2018

This could be us lekin sorry, mere ghutno mein dard hai. pic.twitter.com/H1N8abESqc — Run veer. (@Dil_wala_) April 19, 2018

this could be us…

but shayad tum paida hona hi bhul gyi.. pic.twitter.com/dPI5A00A9Z — Kamal Sharma (@kamal25_sharma) April 19, 2018

This could be us

Par muje hairs straight nahi karna atay. pic.twitter.com/WfW3T2BohD — Akhlaq Chattha (@Engr__Sb) April 18, 2018

This could be us

Par tum hamari senior ho 😒 pic.twitter.com/fHwBu9RjFH — Saqib (@saaqib__) April 17, 2018

This could be us. Par tum 10:30 ko hi so jaati ho pic.twitter.com/f1fUnOub2k — Rahul Sarodi (@SARodiCASM) April 15, 2018

This could be us , but mery pass pink Chaddi nhi hai . . . pic.twitter.com/nGmTVu2SZJ — 🔥 (@i_Zayaan) April 17, 2018

This could be us, lekin mere earphones ki ek hi side chalti hai. pic.twitter.com/KnUoRW18es — AnshüL♠ (@A_Popular_Loner) April 17, 2018

This could be us lekin hamare school me 5th k bad boys aur girls ko seperate kr dete the💔 pic.twitter.com/1QTsRoRDhF — Muhammad Salman Ashraf (@Salman30595) April 15, 2018

This could be us Par tumne keh dia k is saal IPL RCB hi jeetegi… pic.twitter.com/rm70KUu5m1 — B A R K H A ☔ (@BalanceShiit) April 13, 2018

This could be us.. lekin tu ground floor par rehti hai 😤😢#IronicalBaba pic.twitter.com/ZY5Kd5wDxA — Vaibhav Shingare (@VaibhavShinga14) April 12, 2018

This could be us…but you never met with an accident🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️. pic.twitter.com/Ur8kmIi4kU — VC (@vineeth_vc7) April 19, 2018

This could be us but mjy ye kutty wali harkatain nai pasand pic.twitter.com/d25PkaoveQ — 🌸 (@rabrifalooda) April 19, 2018

This could be us but tum to mujhe bhai bnana chahti ho 🌚 pic.twitter.com/4b8DkrPEk1 — HARAMI• (@oohharami) April 18, 2018

This could be us lekin apko to chae pasand hi nhi …🙄 pic.twitter.com/4xaNomyaQH — 💯Sarah.Regal👑 (@M16_Regal) April 16, 2018

This could be us but tumhe reply karne mein maut aati hai 😶 pic.twitter.com/esQFuyiZF0 — Tripti arya (@triptiarya03) April 12, 2018

This could be us..

Par meri college me aise chote kapde allow nahi karte..😕😕 pic.twitter.com/4fDfcTo0rs — Nehal #Mi 💙 (@imana720) April 11, 2018

This could be us par mera iphone chori ho gaya hai 😒 pic.twitter.com/TsqF4VyIWU — م ل ن گ (@Gunehgaar32) April 10, 2018

This Could be us… But hamare saal bhar ladkiya muh par scarf lapeti rehati hain…#SummerIsHere pic.twitter.com/tmX6ART717 — yogi baba (@yogi_yogibaba) April 19, 2018

This could be us, lekin tumharey pass aesi bike nhi hai.😏🙊 pic.twitter.com/ErIx63THRW — Sobi🌸 (@Sobuhi2) April 14, 2018

A desi version of any joke makes it even better isn’t it? Don’t agree then you haven’t seen the epic comebacks to Marvel’s claim Avengers: Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover of all time. Or when Twitter introduced 280 characters, how Indian Twitterati won with their hilarious jokes, making it funny and relatable at the same time.

