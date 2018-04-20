Follow Us:
Friday, April 20, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Latest News

These desi versions of ‘This Could Be Us’ memes will leave ROFL-ing

Although, the trend is quite old and originally originated way back in 2016 and back then it created a huge trend with the hashtag, #ThisCouldBeUsButYouPlayin. But it seems our desi users have suddenly chanced upon it only recently and now the trend has made a comeback in a desi version.

Written by Shreya Das | New Delhi | Updated: April 20, 2018 8:11:09 pm
memes, this could be us memes, this could be us but you playin, memes, viral memes, funny desi memes, twitter news, social media news, trending news, indian express From snapshot of popular Hindi films to stock images, desi version of ‘This Could Be Us’ meme has everything.
Related News

What suddenly grabs the attention of Twitterati is hard to gauge. From turning ordinary images hilarious with funny captions to creating an unusual jokes trend like Kids, Adults and Legend — the microblogging site always comes up with something uncannily entertaining. And as if the ‘If you Don’t Love me’ memes were not already hilariously relatable taking a jibe on those who couldn’t stick together in love owing to hardships, there is another set of memes doing rounds commenting about love. Dominating Twitterverse this time are the ‘This Could Be Us’ memes, where people are posting a photo of ‘perfect’ couple with a caption that describes what prevents the hypothetical situation from becoming a reality.

Although, the trend is quite old and originally originated way back in 2016 and back then it created a huge trend with the hashtag, #ThisCouldBeUsButYouPlayin. The original trend is often attributed to 2012 Manio song “This Could Be Us,” where the phrase was heard in the chorus.

But it seems our desi users have suddenly chanced upon it only recently and now the trend has made a comeback in a desi version. And naturally, Indians and Pakistani users are sharing their paradoxical situations with ‘This Could Be Us Lekin’.

Sample these:

A desi version of any joke makes it even better isn’t it? Don’t agree then you haven’t seen the epic comebacks to Marvel’s claim Avengers: Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover of all time. Or when Twitter introduced 280 characters, how Indian Twitterati won with their hilarious jokes, making it funny and relatable at the same time.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now