These are the funniest April Fools’ Day tweets on the Internet

On April Fools' Day today, the Internet is already warning people to NOT TRUST anybody, not even yourself on this day. In the past, we saw many brands coming up with their own ways of celebrating the day in all its glory. Additionally, there is also a flurry of #AprilFoolsDay joke doing the rounds of the Internet.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 1, 2018 3:01 pm
April Fools’ Day — the one day our loved ones go out of their way to make sure you are the latest prey to one of their pranks — is here and how. The Internet is already warning people to NOT TRUST anybody, not even yourself on this day while on the other hand, rolled out hilarious pranks that you’d probably want to bookmark. Additionally, there is also a flurry of #AprilFoolsDay jokes doing the rounds of the Internet. From the obvious ones like “I can tell my crush that I love her and if she curve me I can clapback by saying #AprilFoolsDay let me take my chance,” to a Boris Johnson parody account cracking this — “I just phoned Theresa and told her I was resigning. She had the happiest five minutes of her life until she remembered what day it is,” the Internet seems LIT this April Fools’ Day.

In case if you want to know the history behind why April Fools’ Day is celebrated as such, click here to know more about it before you head out to make your best friend’s life miserable today.

Meanwhile, here is how Twitter users are channelling their inner pranksters.

Did you get down to the tomfoolery business today? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

