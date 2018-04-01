These are the funniest April Fools’ Day tweets on the Internet

There is also a flurry of #AprilFoolsDay jokes doing the rounds of the Internet. (Source: Twitter) There is also a flurry of #AprilFoolsDay jokes doing the rounds of the Internet. (Source: Twitter)

April Fools’ Day — the one day our loved ones go out of their way to make sure you are the latest prey to one of their pranks — is here and how. The Internet is already warning people to NOT TRUST anybody, not even yourself on this day while on the other hand, rolled out hilarious pranks that you’d probably want to bookmark. Additionally, there is also a flurry of #AprilFoolsDay jokes doing the rounds of the Internet. From the obvious ones like “I can tell my crush that I love her and if she curve me I can clapback by saying #AprilFoolsDay let me take my chance,” to a Boris Johnson parody account cracking this — “I just phoned Theresa and told her I was resigning. She had the happiest five minutes of her life until she remembered what day it is,” the Internet seems LIT this April Fools’ Day.

In case if you want to know the history behind why April Fools’ Day is celebrated as such, click here to know more about it before you head out to make your best friend’s life miserable today.

Meanwhile, here is how Twitter users are channelling their inner pranksters.

*Vodafone’s office* Manager : lets prank people on #AprilFoolsDay Employee : give 4G speed to people with 4G connection Manager : Best. Prank. Ever. — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 1, 2018

Me for the next 24 hours: “Don’t trust anybody, not even yourself.”#AprilFoolsDay pic.twitter.com/R9t6cesXcW — Noviceptic (@noviceptic) April 1, 2018

I can tell my crush that I love her and if she curve me I can clapback by saying #AprilFoolsDay let me take my chance pic.twitter.com/oUdEN00Uei — Bhala ka Dududu (@nkulipp) April 1, 2018

When she wants you to propose soo bad #AprilFoolsDay pic.twitter.com/Y5xoYtEBSr — forever_akela (@forever_akela) April 1, 2018

You are the one who is handsome You are the one who is intelligent You are the one who is smart And i am the one who is spreading these rumours#AprilFoolsDay — Bittu singha?? (@Frustratedladk) April 1, 2018

The perfect example to inspire your inner prankster this #AprilFoolsDay! pic.twitter.com/1G4mQdxu9q — SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) April 1, 2018

This #AprilFoolsDay prank has gone too viral .. pic.twitter.com/yeeDD68bCY — Divjas ???? Sarna (@hukum_ka_ikkaa) April 1, 2018

I just phoned Theresa and told her I was resigning. She had the happiest five minutes of her life until she remembered what day it is.

#AprilFoolsDay — Boris Johnson not (@BorisJohnson_MP) April 1, 2018

Did you get down to the tomfoolery business today? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

