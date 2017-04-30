Latest News

These 8 takes on the Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office is breaking the Internet right now

Twitterati too were not far behind from grilling the POTUS reminding him about every resistance he faced in the last 100 days.

By: Trends Desk | Kolkata | Updated: April 30, 2017 7:38 pm
donald trump, trump, trump 100 days, trump first 100 days, trump administration 100 days, trump government 100 days, simpson trump, simpsons trump 100 days, usa news, world news, indian express Donald Trump completed 100 days in office on April 29.

Donald Trump just completed the first 100 days in office after he took charge as the 45th President of the United States and the journey has been quite an eventful one. Right from the day of his inauguration, resistance seems to be common factor uniting the world, but sadly against him. From celebrities to scientists, everyone around the country took to streets to protest against every controversial orders and proposal. Netizens too took a dig at him, trolling him mercilessly on every occasion.

With 100 days in, people took to review and grade his performances. Be it for his failures such as banning Muslims in the US, or measure to build a wall along the Mexican border or failed attempt to annul Obama care, people remembered it all and slammed the POTUS. And as it is said sarcasm is the best form of criticism, this has certainly been nailed in the first 100 days. From Simpsons to Saturday Night Live (SNL)  all prominent media houses in the US, no one has spared Trump or his cabinet.

Take a look at some of the best takedowns of Trump administration’s first 100 days.

Simpsons has been quite prophetic about Trump. The animated show had predicted way back in 2000 about him winning the election, and on several other occasion guessed things that might make it quite creepy!

Check out the teaser for their latest episode that has gone viral.

American political commentator and author Robert Reich too analysed Trump’s first 100 days and tried to find the answers to Trump’s ‘unnecessary cruelty’.

 

Keith Olbermann, GQ’s special correspondent for The Resistance and a political commentator looking closely at every steps and measures taken up by the Trump administration too grilled them for doing nothing. His sarcastic video has created a lot of buzz on social media.

 

Author and Trump biographer Michael D’Antonio revealed the POTUS’ morning ritual and that has left everyone little baffled. Yes, the president is greeted with cut out of his publicity in press and not with breakfast every morning. The author claim it actually helps to boost Trump’s ego.

 

Pulitzer prize-winning cartoonist Ann Telnaes summed up Trump’s 100 days in a witty animated cartoon for the Washiongton Post and people could not agree more.

 

TIME magazine got eminent personalities from their 100 influencers too to comment on the first 100 days.

 

The Human Rights Watch also released a video about the many threats and violation that has occurred in the last 100 days of Trump’s administration.

 

Al Jazeera has always been critical of the decisions made by the Trump government be it about the ban on Muslims or deportation of undocumented immigrants. They released a hilarious video to teach everyone about self-care, that we can learn from animals.

Here’s what Twitterati had to say about the first 100 days.

  No Comments.

