These 8 takes on the Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office is breaking the Internet right now

Donald Trump just completed the first 100 days in office after he took charge as the 45th President of the United States and the journey has been quite an eventful one. Right from the day of his inauguration, resistance seems to be common factor uniting the world, but sadly against him. From celebrities to scientists, everyone around the country took to streets to protest against every controversial orders and proposal. Netizens too took a dig at him, trolling him mercilessly on every occasion.

With 100 days in, people took to review and grade his performances. Be it for his failures such as banning Muslims in the US, or measure to build a wall along the Mexican border or failed attempt to annul Obama care, people remembered it all and slammed the POTUS. And as it is said sarcasm is the best form of criticism, this has certainly been nailed in the first 100 days. From Simpsons to Saturday Night Live (SNL) all prominent media houses in the US, no one has spared Trump or his cabinet.

Take a look at some of the best takedowns of Trump administration’s first 100 days.

Simpsons has been quite prophetic about Trump. The animated show had predicted way back in 2000 about him winning the election, and on several other occasion guessed things that might make it quite creepy!

Check out the teaser for their latest episode that has gone viral.

American political commentator and author Robert Reich too analysed Trump’s first 100 days and tried to find the answers to Trump’s ‘unnecessary cruelty’.

Keith Olbermann, GQ’s special correspondent for The Resistance and a political commentator looking closely at every steps and measures taken up by the Trump administration too grilled them for doing nothing. His sarcastic video has created a lot of buzz on social media.

Despite his fantasies at last night’s Fascist Group Masturbatory Rally, the REAL Trump 100 Day win list is

.

.

.

Uhh pic.twitter.com/vj8KaJrs7V — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) April 30, 2017

Author and Trump biographer Michael D’Antonio revealed the POTUS’ morning ritual and that has left everyone little baffled. Yes, the president is greeted with cut out of his publicity in press and not with breakfast every morning. The author claim it actually helps to boost Trump’s ego.

Donald Trump’s ‘strange’ morning habit tells you everything you need to know about him #100Days pic.twitter.com/y3OmIPYWot — Business Insider (@businessinsider) April 29, 2017

Pulitzer prize-winning cartoonist Ann Telnaes summed up Trump’s 100 days in a witty animated cartoon for the Washiongton Post and people could not agree more.

Opinion | Looking back on Trump’s first 100 days through cartoons http://t.co/wCVYOGq75W pic.twitter.com/GLzxnc2YyH — Ann Telnaes (@AnnTelnaes) April 28, 2017

TIME magazine got eminent personalities from their 100 influencers too to comment on the first 100 days.

The Human Rights Watch also released a video about the many threats and violation that has occurred in the last 100 days of Trump’s administration.

Trump’s First 100 Days – A Litany of Threats to Human Rightshttp://t.co/fzJ1YRGHlS pic.twitter.com/4aKyvvtXy6 — Human Rights Watch (@hrw) April 28, 2017

Al Jazeera has always been critical of the decisions made by the Trump government be it about the ban on Muslims or deportation of undocumented immigrants. They released a hilarious video to teach everyone about self-care, that we can learn from animals.

After 100 days of Trump, self-care is necessary. These animals will show you how 🐶 pic.twitter.com/sC3PAY86ym — AJ+ (@ajplus) April 28, 2017

Here’s what Twitterati had to say about the first 100 days.

Trump is already 7% done with his presidency, yet he hasn’t even done 7% of what he said he do in his first 100 days… — William LeGate (@williamlegate) April 28, 2017

@realDonaldTrump Because I was so successful in my first #100days, I’ll just keep repeating the same promises I already broke and hope no one will notice — Rob Szczerba (@RJSzczerba) April 30, 2017

So Trump hasn’t accomplished much in #100days. Well, in fairness, he has done one thing well–he’s spent a lot of govt $$ on himself. pic.twitter.com/B18AR4Kj8S — Tokyo Sand (@DHStokyo) April 29, 2017

Trump has done more in 100 days than any other President: More hate.

More fear.

More xenophobia. More Resistance.#100DaysofTrump — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) April 29, 2017

Trump’s 100 days: – Muslim Ban 1 – BLOCKED

– Muslim Ban 2 – BLOCKED

– Repeal Obamacare – FAIL

– Golfing – SUCCESS#TrumpRally#Harrisburg — The Hummingbird (@Alifaith55) April 30, 2017

A quick summary of Donald Trump’s first 100 days:

Trump: I want do this thing

Judge: No — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) April 25, 2017

In Obama’s 1st 100 days he gave Americans a stimulus package to boost the economy. In Trump’s 1st 100 days he took 8 vacations & ate cake. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) April 23, 2017

Both of trump’s Day 1 & Day 100 look the same, Americans marching against his stupidity, misogyny, bigotry & lies. SAD! #100Days — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) April 29, 2017

If u didn’t try to pass trash healthcare or ban Muslims & u spent more time working than golfing, you had a better 1st 100 days than trump — Robin Thede (@robinthede) April 28, 2017

Major demonstrations of resistance to trump’s agenda every 25 days of his first 100. http://t.co/luFhA2xud6 — Broderick Greer (@BroderickGreer) April 30, 2017

obama had to rescue the entire global economy in the first 100 days

trump needs 51 of his own party to vote for a bill

and trump failed — Oliver Willis (@owillis) April 22, 2017

