11-yr-old kid wants to become a Washington Post journalist, so WaPo offered to make it happen

The little girl apparently became an avid reader of The Washington Post after downloading its app two years ago, and was the only one in her class to have a specific answer when she was asked what she wanted to become. No points for guessing what it was.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 15, 2018 5:58 pm
One of the most common questions that children are asked in their formative years in school is what do they want to become when they grow up. While job profiles like doctor, teacher, astronaut and scientist manage to make the cut almost every time, one would rarely expect a child to say ‘journalist’. A New York Times reporter Liam Stack took to Twitter to post about his cousin’s 11-year-old daughter, who is apparently a devout reader of The Washington Post ever since she downloaded its app two years ago. Which explains why she was the only one in her class to have the most specific answer to the question when she said she wanted to be a journalist with WP when she grows up.

“Today I learned that my cousin’s 11 year old daughter somehow downloaded The Washington Post app — without my cousin’s knowledge — at the age of 9 and has been a loyal reader for the last two years,” Stack had tweeted. “When people ask what she wants to be when she grows up, my cousin said her 11 year daughter tells them she wants to study journalism and work for The Washington Post. It is apparently the most specific answer in her class,” he tweeted further.

While his tweet went viral, it garnered even more attention when WP‘s Twitter team responded to his post, offering the kid to spend a day at the newspaper office, with a jar of peanut M&MS in Marty Baron’s office as incentive.

The Twitter exchange about the little girl’s drive and vision, inevitably, got many people talking.

