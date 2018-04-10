Presents Latest News

The Simpsons’ reply to South-Asian racism on its show has left fans disappointed

The fans of long-running cartoon series The Simpsons were left disappointed with the makers after its latest episode where they addressed the 'Apu controversy'. They dismissed the speculations of South Asian racism calling it "inoffensive".

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Published: April 10, 2018 9:36:13 pm
The Simpsons, The Simpsons south asia, Apu Nahasapeemapetilon, Apu Controversy, Apu Nahasapeemapetilon indian racist cartoon Here is what the makers of The Simpsons said about Apu’s controversy. (Source: soham_burger/Twitter)
The makers of the long-running animated sitcom The Simpsons has finally opened up about the ‘Apu controversy’ in its No Good Read Goes Unpunished episode. The character Apu Nahasapeemapetilon who has been a part of the show has a wheatish skin tone, is a PhD in computer science, and owner of a convenience store Kwik-E-Mart. Not just that, he has an arranged marriage, is a father to eight kids and oh! is an illegal immigrant too. Doesn’t it sound like the show is targetting South Asians? Although the character has been quite popular, members of the Indian-American community have had issues with it for sometime now.

Back in 2017, comedian Hari Kondabolu made a documentary named The Problem With Apu and talked about the stereotyped character. The Simpsons finally addressed the controversy in its latest episode on Sunday and fans seem to dislike the explanation.

Here are some of the reactions.

Perhaps, there could be a better way of addressing this critisim. What is your take on it?

