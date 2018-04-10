The Simpsons’ reply to South-Asian racism on its show has left fans disappointed

Here is what the makers of The Simpsons said about Apu’s controversy. (Source: soham_burger/Twitter) Here is what the makers of The Simpsons said about Apu’s controversy. (Source: soham_burger/Twitter)

The makers of the long-running animated sitcom The Simpsons has finally opened up about the ‘Apu controversy’ in its No Good Read Goes Unpunished episode. The character Apu Nahasapeemapetilon who has been a part of the show has a wheatish skin tone, is a PhD in computer science, and owner of a convenience store Kwik-E-Mart. Not just that, he has an arranged marriage, is a father to eight kids and oh! is an illegal immigrant too. Doesn’t it sound like the show is targetting South Asians? Although the character has been quite popular, members of the Indian-American community have had issues with it for sometime now.

Back in 2017, comedian Hari Kondabolu made a documentary named The Problem With Apu and talked about the stereotyped character. The Simpsons finally addressed the controversy in its latest episode on Sunday and fans seem to dislike the explanation.

#TheSimpsons completely toothless response to @harikondabolu #TheProblemWithApu about the racist character Apu: “Something that started decades ago and was applauded and inoffensive is now politically incorrect… What can you do?” pic.twitter.com/Bj7qE2FXWN — Soham (@soham_burger) April 9, 2018

Here are some of the reactions.

Wow. “Politically Incorrect?” That’s the takeaway from my movie & the discussion it sparked? Man, I really loved this show. This is sad. http://t.co/lYFH5LguEJ — Hari Kondabolu (@harikondabolu) April 9, 2018

In “The Problem with Apu,” I used Apu & The Simpsons as an entry point into a larger conversation about the representation of marginalized groups & why this is important. The Simpsons response tonight is not a jab at me, but at what many of us consider progress. — Hari Kondabolu (@harikondabolu) April 9, 2018

Dammit, #TheSimpsons. People were offended back then, they just didn’t have a voice you cared to listen to. This answer of “meh” is not worthy of the intelligent, challenging writing that’s taken the show so far. #TheProblemWithApu http://t.co/3HykdeI8M0 — 🚫 whirl’d, please 🌹 (@travlersdepot) April 9, 2018

So rather than sitting down with @harikondabolu and discuss #TheProblemWithApu, @TheSimpsons decided to issue a response through tonight’s episode that summed it up into one word: “whatever.” That’s a big 🖕to all Indians and minorities they’ve stereotyped for nearly 29 years 😔 http://t.co/UWhuikvtGN — Jason Hintz (@mrgrimmace) April 9, 2018

“What can you do?” How about admit to your mistakes and come up with a clever workaround , instead of selling out your only main character with a moral backbone? #TheProblemWithApu #thesimpsons http://t.co/ZroTUvEwgs — Jenny FC (@LexFeldstein) April 9, 2018

I told my white friend in law school in the early 90s that I didn’t watch the Simpsons mostly because of the racist Apu character (me being south Asian and all). And she told me that it wasn’t racist, just funny. #TheProblemWithApu http://t.co/yZZwnlQXXC — Soraya Gillis (@SorayaGillis) April 9, 2018

Political Correctness is the last thing we want to see in #TheSimpsons. People who are concerned about #TheProblemWithApu need to switch to another show that aligns with their need for political correctness. — Sandesh Bhumkar (@EffectualLeader) April 9, 2018

“The Simpsons” and fanboy response to #TheProblemWithApu is like the call-center script for these convos. The logic goes: “Racists are monsters and I am not a monster. And since I produce/consume this cultural object, that object therefore can’t be racist.” — Gene “GD” Demby (@GeeDee215) April 9, 2018

Yup saying the Apu character in the Simpsons is a racist stereotype is JUST like claiming the world is flat…. 🤔 #TheProblemWithApu — Westlake72 🥑🌍🐞 (@westlake1972) April 10, 2018

Perhaps, there could be a better way of addressing this critisim. What is your take on it?

