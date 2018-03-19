The Simpsons’ touching tribute to Stephen Hawking moves Twitterati

The Simpson dedicated their latest episode to Stephen Hawking. (Source: Matt Selman/Twitter) The Simpson dedicated their latest episode to Stephen Hawking. (Source: Matt Selman/Twitter)

Renowned physicist Stephen Hawking passed away on March 14. Hailed as one of the best-known theoretical physicists since Albert Einstein, his sudden death did leave a gaping hole among academics and people who admired and revered his work. While tributes from all across the globe poured in, there were some which stood out. Recently, Cambridge University gave a moving tribute to the professor and now the television show The Simpsons has followed suit. Hawking, who was known for his academic contributions also had a savage sense of humour and much of it was depicted in his numerous appearances on various TV shows. Among others, his cameos on The Simpsons have remained memorable. On Sunday, the show ended with an image of Hawking in his iconic helicopter and jet-powered wheelchair, with Lisa Simpson sitting on his lap.

ALSO READ | Stephen Hawking passes away: Twitterati mourn the physicist’s death

Matt Selman, executive producer of the show shared picture of the same.

RIP Stephen Hawking pic.twitter.com/re7PEC8unl — The Simpsons (@simpsons_vids) March 14, 2018

Understandably, people on social media were very moved.

Wasn’t expecting this and it was nice to see pic.twitter.com/we8Pks6NdT — AlexSomething 🕹 (@AlexMoreganXP) March 19, 2018

OMG! I am sobbing. It was an episode dedicated to #StephenHawking 😔 pic.twitter.com/lb4PlMiCvK — Idalia’s Concept🇺🇸 (@idalia_Concept) March 19, 2018

A lovely moment at the end of an exceptional episode. Bravo. — Puck Buddys (@PuckBuddys) March 19, 2018

Watch Hawking in one of The Simpsons‘ episode.

Hawking’s wit and charm shone through his words. “Life would be tragic if it weren’t funny,” he had once said. “My goal is simple. It is a complete understanding of the universe, why it is as it is and why it exists at all… I have noticed even people who claim everything is predestined, and that we can do nothing to change it, look before they cross the road,” remain some of his most enduring quotes. Hawking also appeared in The Big Bang Theory and Star Trek.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd