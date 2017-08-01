The SECRET of SUCCESS: This tweet thread spills the naked truth that people ignore

What’s the secret to be successful? (Source: Thinkstock Images/James Clear/Twitter) What’s the secret to be successful? (Source: Thinkstock Images/James Clear/Twitter)

Success and failure are opposite heads of the same coin, and like a seesaw, the two aspects of life often move to and fro. With the standard that successful people have already set, a cloud of chaos looms over the heads of 20-somethings as soon as they enter the zone to make it big. And, the cut-throat competition doesn’t make it a bit easier.

Proving your mettle at a huge firm or establishing your name as an entrepreneur, none of the choices you make have a hundred per cent guarantee tag that you will succeed, and the uncertainty makes people all the more vulnerable.

No one really knows the short cut to pave a triumphant life or has the mantra of success. And, that makes these stories sound like a far-fetched dream. But, there’s a lot that hides behind the glitzy glamorous facade — from slogging yourself on weekends to leading a lonely life! Bringing that to the fore, life coach James Clear spelled out what it takes to turn your venture into a successful one and it couldn’t be more honest. An author and weightlifter as well, his tweets are usually full of enlightening quotes, but this thread takes it one notch higher. “The results of success are usually public and highly visible, but the process behind success is often private and hidden from view, he said.

Take a look at these 16 tweets, filled with insights from lives of successful people, that he posted online.

1/ The success you see others experiencing is rarely as sexy as it appears to be. — James Clear (@james_clear) July 29, 2017

2/ People naturally want to share the most photogenic version of their life and seldom discuss the process behind the scenes. — James Clear (@james_clear) July 29, 2017

3/ When an entrepreneur talks about making $80k/mo, they neglect to tell you about the $65k in expenses. — James Clear (@james_clear) July 29, 2017

4/ $15k/month profit is still a great life, but it’s not the $1M/year lifestyle you thought that person had. — James Clear (@james_clear) July 29, 2017

5/ When a company talks about raising $7M in funding, they neglect to tell you about tensions with investors or lack of profits. — James Clear (@james_clear) July 29, 2017

6/ When someone posts a video of themselves squatting 500 pounds, they rarely talk about training 5 days a week for a decade. — James Clear (@james_clear) July 29, 2017

7/ The results of success are usually public and highly visible, but the process behind success is often private and hidden from view. — James Clear (@james_clear) July 29, 2017

8/ The deception of success is greater now than ever before because social media curates the best, happiest and biggest moments to show us. — James Clear (@james_clear) July 29, 2017

9/ When your screen is filled examples of the strongest, richest, and smartest, it’s easy to overvalue the outcome & undervalue the process. — James Clear (@james_clear) July 29, 2017

10/ You start to think there are people out there who have somehow “hacked life” such that there are only rewards and no consequences. — James Clear (@james_clear) July 29, 2017

11/ You can’t cherry-pick your favorite parts of a lifestyle. When you choose the benefits of an action, you also choose the drawbacks. — James Clear (@james_clear) July 29, 2017

12/ If you want to be a celebrity, you can’t only choose the fame and fun. You are also choosing the hassle and public ridicule. — James Clear (@james_clear) July 29, 2017

13/ If you want to be an author, you can’t only choose the finished novel and book signings. You are also choosing months of lonely typing. — James Clear (@james_clear) July 29, 2017

14/ Want to be a bodybuilder? You can’t only choose the muscles and attention. You are also choosing the boring meals and calorie counting. — James Clear (@james_clear) July 29, 2017

15/ The great trick of success is that to actually achieve it you have to want the public rewards and the hidden costs. — James Clear (@james_clear) July 29, 2017

16/ Maybe jealousy and envy would fade if we knew the full story behind success. Maybe we would be less likely to put people on a pedestal. — James Clear (@james_clear) July 29, 2017

Time for some reality check, eh? Don’t you think what he said makes sense? Tell us your thoughts or share your success stories in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd