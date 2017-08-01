Latest News

The SECRET of SUCCESS: This tweet thread spills the naked truth that people ignore

Life coach James Clear spelled out what it takes to turn your venture into a successful one and it couldn't be more honest. An author, weightlifter, and a life coach, his tweets are usually full of enlightening quotes, but this thread takes it one notch higher.

What's the secret to be successful?
Success and failure are opposite heads of the same coin, and like a seesaw, the two aspects of life often move to and fro. With the standard that successful people have already set, a cloud of chaos looms over the heads of 20-somethings as soon as they enter the zone to make it big. And, the cut-throat competition doesn’t make it a bit easier.

Proving your mettle at a huge firm or establishing your name as an entrepreneur, none of the choices you make have a hundred per cent guarantee tag that you will succeed, and the uncertainty makes people all the more vulnerable.

No one really knows the short cut to pave a triumphant life or has the mantra of success. And, that makes these stories sound like a far-fetched dream. But, there’s a lot that hides behind the glitzy glamorous facade — from slogging yourself on weekends to leading a lonely life! Bringing that to the fore, life coach James Clear spelled out what it takes to turn your venture into a successful one and it couldn’t be more honest. An author and weightlifter as well, his tweets are usually full of enlightening quotes, but this thread takes it one notch higher. “The results of success are usually public and highly visible, but the process behind success is often private and hidden from view, he said.

Take a look at these 16 tweets, filled with insights from lives of successful people, that he posted online.

Time for some reality check, eh? Don’t you think what he said makes sense? Tell us your thoughts or share your success stories in the comments below.

