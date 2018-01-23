Latest News

The magic of snowfall in Tokyo: These pictures will make you fall in love with winters

Adding to the delight of winter lovers, Tokyo recorded the highest snowfall in four years - and pictures from the snowstorm have made it look like a magical land. See the photos here.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 23, 2018 9:09 pm
snow, snowfall, winter, winter season, tokyo, snowfall in tokyo, tokyo winter, tokyo photos snow, indian express, indian express news Tokyo recorded the highest snowfall in four years – and pictures from the snowstorm have made it look like a magical land. (Source: ABC News/Twitter)
Related News

Winters bring a whiff of ice-cold air, and leave you shivering and curling in warm, fluffy blankets. Even as the chilly weather makes you hide in the comfort of your homes; if you dare to step out, the breathtaking beauty of the snow-covered landscapes can make for a mesmerising sight this frosty season.

Remember the Niagara Falls that froze in time, or swirls of white snow in the orange dunes of Sahara Desert? Moreover, pictures of frozen eyelashes from the coldest town named Oymyakon in Siberia — where the temperature dipped down to – 62 degree Celsius — took many by surprise.

Adding to the delight of winter lovers, Tokyo recorded the highest snowfall in four years – and pictures from the snowstorm have made it look like a magical land. With a hint of blue glimmer, the charm of the pure white snow fallen on the land or stuffed on trees will leave you spellbound.

Netizens took to sharing spectacular pictures from the capital city of Japan on social media, and grabbed many eyeballs. Steal a glance at some bewitching pictures here.

Aren’t the photos stunning? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jan 23: Latest News