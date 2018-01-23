The magic of snowfall in Tokyo: These pictures will make you fall in love with winters

Tokyo recorded the highest snowfall in four years – and pictures from the snowstorm have made it look like a magical land. (Source: ABC News/Twitter) Tokyo recorded the highest snowfall in four years – and pictures from the snowstorm have made it look like a magical land. (Source: ABC News/Twitter)

Winters bring a whiff of ice-cold air, and leave you shivering and curling in warm, fluffy blankets. Even as the chilly weather makes you hide in the comfort of your homes; if you dare to step out, the breathtaking beauty of the snow-covered landscapes can make for a mesmerising sight this frosty season.

Remember the Niagara Falls that froze in time, or swirls of white snow in the orange dunes of Sahara Desert? Moreover, pictures of frozen eyelashes from the coldest town named Oymyakon in Siberia — where the temperature dipped down to – 62 degree Celsius — took many by surprise.

Adding to the delight of winter lovers, Tokyo recorded the highest snowfall in four years – and pictures from the snowstorm have made it look like a magical land. With a hint of blue glimmer, the charm of the pure white snow fallen on the land or stuffed on trees will leave you spellbound.

Netizens took to sharing spectacular pictures from the capital city of Japan on social media, and grabbed many eyeballs. Steal a glance at some bewitching pictures here.

Snowing in Tokyo, which is unusual and often shuts it down. Today is special though, could have up to 10cm of snow, which is enough to call out the Self-Defence force. pic.twitter.com/s5NN2NOsug — Leslie Gill／ギル・レスリー (@sdQinJapan) January 22, 2018

Magically snowy scenes in Disneyland Tokyo. The city was blanketed with 5″-7″ of snow, the most they have seen in four years! pic.twitter.com/j5Vkq0Nxxm — ABC News Weather (@ABCNewsWX) January 22, 2018

The peace and quiet in the snow last night was awesome. As if this clock and time had stopped. #tokyo #snow #tokyosnow #japan pic.twitter.com/gSk2xVslEH — Alfie Goodrich (@AlfieJapanorama) January 23, 2018

Aren’t the photos stunning? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

