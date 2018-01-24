Latest News

Good Morning! Social media not amused by Indians clogging up the Internet with GM messages

As soon as the news of Indians clogging the virtual space was known, Tweeple couldn't stop talking about it. While some were left in splits, others were dismayed by the growing trend.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 24, 2018 3:46 pm
indians good morning text, good morning messages, good morning text jam internet, indians clog internet, internet down indians messages, indians good morning messages problem, viral news, odd news, bizarre news, tech news, indian express Tired of family WhatsApp group and their Good Morning messages? Well, the Internet is too.
Are you tired of family members sending you Good Morning messages every morning? Does their forwarded messages and photos take up all the space in your mobile phone? Well, you are not alone. In fact, now this popular trend has become a serious problem not just for us but for the world. Yes, with millions of “good morning” texts, images and even videos sent and received every morning across the country, one in three smartphone users in India runs out of space daily, as compared to one in 10 in the US. It’s a traffic jam on the Internet!

When Google researchers were trying to figure out why Indian phones freeze often, they found the miscreant to be none other than ‘Good Morning’ messages.

Analysing the problem, the researchers identified, that the older generations who are trying their best to keep up with the new media, “are getting online for the first time—and they are filling up the internet. Many like nothing better than to begin the day by sending greetings from their phones. Starting before sunrise and reaching a crescendo before 8 a.m., internet newbies post millions of good-morning images to friends, family and strangers.” In a report published in The Wall Street Journal, the past five years have seen a 10-fold increase in the number of Google searches for “Good Morning images.”

And it’s not just your Delhi-wale uncle or Kanpur-wali aunt who love to send quotes by Lord Krishna and cliched jokes or shareworthy WhatsApp messages. According to the report, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi too plays a big role in creating this traffic jam in world wide web. “Perhaps India’s most famous morning-message enthusiast is Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He gets up at 5 a.m. to practice yoga and is known to fire off good-morning messages as the sun is rising. Last year, he admonished a group of lawmakers for not responding to his greetings”, the report added.

As soon as the news of Indians clogging virtual space was known, Tweeple couldn’t stop talking about it. While some were left in splits, others were dismayed by the growing trend.

And in return this happened!

