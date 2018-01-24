Good Morning! Social media not amused by Indians clogging up the Internet with GM messages

Tired of family WhatsApp group and their Good Morning messages? Well, the Internet is too. Tired of family WhatsApp group and their Good Morning messages? Well, the Internet is too.

Are you tired of family members sending you Good Morning messages every morning? Does their forwarded messages and photos take up all the space in your mobile phone? Well, you are not alone. In fact, now this popular trend has become a serious problem not just for us but for the world. Yes, with millions of “good morning” texts, images and even videos sent and received every morning across the country, one in three smartphone users in India runs out of space daily, as compared to one in 10 in the US. It’s a traffic jam on the Internet!

When Google researchers were trying to figure out why Indian phones freeze often, they found the miscreant to be none other than ‘Good Morning’ messages.

Analysing the problem, the researchers identified, that the older generations who are trying their best to keep up with the new media, “are getting online for the first time—and they are filling up the internet. Many like nothing better than to begin the day by sending greetings from their phones. Starting before sunrise and reaching a crescendo before 8 a.m., internet newbies post millions of good-morning images to friends, family and strangers.” In a report published in The Wall Street Journal, the past five years have seen a 10-fold increase in the number of Google searches for “Good Morning images.”

And it’s not just your Delhi-wale uncle or Kanpur-wali aunt who love to send quotes by Lord Krishna and cliched jokes or shareworthy WhatsApp messages. According to the report, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi too plays a big role in creating this traffic jam in world wide web. “Perhaps India’s most famous morning-message enthusiast is Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He gets up at 5 a.m. to practice yoga and is known to fire off good-morning messages as the sun is rising. Last year, he admonished a group of lawmakers for not responding to his greetings”, the report added.

As soon as the news of Indians clogging virtual space was known, Tweeple couldn’t stop talking about it. While some were left in splits, others were dismayed by the growing trend.

India says “Good Morning” and the Internet gets convulsions… http://t.co/Ho56zMiUTD via @WSJ — Tunku Varadarajan (@tunkuv) January 23, 2018

I can attest to this. I have newly online population at home . #online #internet http://t.co/lt7rQdYXE3 — Satyam (@kr_satyam) January 23, 2018

This is such a good piece. Who among us hasn’t muted a family group (or two) because of these messages? http://t.co/0EtbBuJbwK — Deep Pal 潘仁光 (@DeepPal_) January 23, 2018

I’m really lucky cause I never ever get any such good morning messages from anyone!!

..oh wait (cries)

http://t.co/C9gZxW9HG0 — Sanyukta (@kyahaibae) January 23, 2018

This made me laugh so hard, then tear up, then keep laughing, despite that my mornings are neither good nor, strictly speaking, mornings—and I don’t remember ever sending anyone a good-morning text. But hahahaha SO called out on the behalf of my country.http://t.co/EIYTDppFYI — Mimi Mondal, Master of Three 🖤 (@Miminality) January 23, 2018

The internet is filling up because Indians are sending millions of ‘Good Morning!’…I agree, I personally find it irritating http://t.co/O3zab5qKJw — Scienceandsamosa (@ScienceSamosa) January 24, 2018

Dear @WhatsApp , indians clog phones with good morning spam. Go ahead. You have my permission. Monetise it. Device a formula where these words trigger the algorithm to charge money. Do it. You have my vote. #SpamQuitIndia #IndiaAgainstSpam #SpamScam #WarOnSpam — Sanket Upadhyay (@sanket) January 24, 2018

Sending Good Morning GIF’s is apparently the one thing Indians manage to do punctually. http://t.co/gQaen9b5n5 — aasif mandvi (@aasif) January 23, 2018

Indians sending good morning messages is the biggest worry to Google engineers right now. 😂😂😂

http://t.co/y0FIpPNHPn — Sherlock Iyer (@SherlockIyer) January 23, 2018

The Internet Is Filling Up Because Indians Are Sending Millions of ‘Good Morning!’ Textshttp://t.co/R5p1BR1ZSv I remain thankful that there’s a mute and ‘leave groups’ button on Whatsapp, I too have been a victim of notification barrages. — Kevin Sebastian (@NoxVoyager) January 23, 2018

The main reason behind #facebookdown is the excessive usage of internet by Indians for unnecessary and shitty posts. Few says jio is also a reason for this 😂😂😂 — Nani Kalla (@nani_kalla) January 23, 2018

And in return this happened!

Twitter is filling up by people tweeting about “The Internet Is Filling Up Because Indians Are Sending Millions of ‘Good Morning!’ Texts” #recursion — Anand Jain (@helloanand) January 23, 2018

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd